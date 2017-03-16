Kumkum Bhagya 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi takes Purab to the Mehra house

Kumkum Bhagya 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil secretly comes to the Mehra’s house to meet Tanu Kumkum Bhagya 16th March 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil secretly comes to the Mehra’s house to meet Tanu

Nikhil secretly comes to the Mehra’s house to meet Tanu. She gets tensed and takes him to her room. Nikhil tells her that he is scared of getting caught by the police. He says that paanwala has identified him and also now Purab is discharged, Nikhil and Tanu can be caught anytime. Abhi brings Purab home. Aalia is happy to see Purab and so is everyone in the family. Abhi says that they have to take care of Purab at home. He is recovering but still in a coma. The doctors have discharged him and Abhi wants everyone’s help in taking care of him. Tanu sees him on the wheelchair and gets tensed. Abhi asks Tanu why she is sweating. Abhi decides to keep Purab in Aalia’s room. Tanu is afraid because Nikhil is hiding in Aalia’s room. She says she doesn’t want to shift to the guest room but Aalia says she is happy to give her room to Purab. Tanu tells Aalia that Nikhil is in their room. Aalia gets worried.

Abhi and Pragya are taking Purab to Aalia’s room. Nikhil sees them coming and gets scared. He hides under the bed. Pragya and Abhi put Purab on the bed. Abhi gets emotional seeing Purab’s condition. Pragya asks Abhi whether the police got any clue about Purab’s accident. Abhi says that the police will soon catch the culprit. Pragya thinks whether she should tell Abhi about the fire accident. She finally tells him that the fire broke out due to diesel and someone had sprinkled the diesel to set the kitchen on fire. Nikhil, who is also present there, hears everything. Abhi gets tensed and asks if Pragya suspects anyone. Pragya is about to discuss it further but suddenly Tanu comes. Tanu finds that Nikhil is hiding under the bed. Pragya’s mobile falls and Tanu immediately bends down to give Pragya her mobile phone. Abhi goes to the washroom.

Tanu asks Pragya to leave as she will take care of Purab with Abhi. Pragya finds her behaviour strange and refuses to leave Tanu with Purab. Tanu cleverly makes Nikhil escape and closes the door.

