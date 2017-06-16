Kumkum Bhagya 16th June 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil and the contract killer reach Raghubir’s house

Kumkum Bhagya 16th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi thinks of Pragya as the answer to all his questions. Kumkum Bhagya 16th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi thinks of Pragya as the answer to all his questions.

Raghubir tells Abhi and Pragya about his daughter that she doesn’t like anything wrong even in her remote surrounding and is very bubbly. Abhi asks him about his wife but Raghubir gets sad on hearing this and Pragya says sorry to him and that they shouldn’t have interfered in his personal life. He says she is his daughter and tells them that a wrong decision of his made his wife leave him.

He advises them to make decisions very carefully as they can make or ruin lives. Pragya says this is strange but he says that the one this is aimed at has got what he means. There Nikhil along with the contract killer and his goons reach the locality where Raghubir’s house is. He says that footsteps have been lost now but he can find them by following the smell of blood. He orders the goons to search for them in each and every house.

Pragya is preparing food while Raghubir Ji comes there and says it smells good and Pragya says her boss likes it a lot. He says but Abhi calls her his friend. Pragya says they are friends as well. He says that what they have between them is more than friendship. He suggests that they get married. Pragya gets into flash back where she recalls all the problems she and Abhi had faced. She says to Raghubir that he is right that problems are part of life but they should grab happiness whenever possible.

There Abhi is lost in his thoughts and he thinks about how Tannu is so different from Pragya, while Pragya only knows how to love and Tannu doesn’t even know how to talk with love. He gets into a dilemma in whom should he marry and have kids with. He then sees Pragya as answer to all his questions. In the next scene we see goons are busy looking for Pragya and Abhi and reach Raghubir. Now as, Nikhil says to them that this house seem to be vacant and they should go and check next one.

Contract killer comes there and says the people usually hide in vacant houses. Nikhil tells the goons to let him see and the rest should follow him. The contract killer asks goons to knock the door till it gets opened. Pragya gets scared and asks Raghubir to not open the door as these goons are here to look for them. Raghubir says he’ll see who is at the door.

