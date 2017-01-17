Kumkum Bhagya 16th January 2017: Abhi gets memory flashes of his marriage while going around bonfire with Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 16th January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tells Biju and Sarla that Abhi feels for her, but because he is engaged to Tanu, he is not able to express. (Source: Express Photo) Kumkum Bhagya 16th January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya tells Biju and Sarla that Abhi feels for her, but because he is engaged to Tanu, he is not able to express. (Source: Express Photo)

Abhi asks Pragya to make promises to each other as friends. Abhi and Pragya circle the bonfire and take the oath together. Abhi says his first vow is that he will take care of Pragya, he will save her from all worries. Second promise is that he will fulfil all the duties of a husband, but he uses the word friend and says he will fulfil all the duties of a friend. Pragya smiles and follows him. Abhi asks Pragya to help her in remembering the third promise. Pragya tells him. Abhi says that all his happiness is for her and all her sorrows are his. Then Abhi takes a fourth vow that Pragya will always be his best friend.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Abhi asks Pragya to take remaining three vows. Pragya takes the lead and starts making vows. She says her first promise is to respect Abhi’s wishes and desires. While taking rounds, Abhi gets flashes of his marriage. Pragya holds his hand and promises she will be with him in all ups and downs, she will never leave Abhi at any cost.

Abhi says this is best promise. They take the sixth round. She says now after the last vow and the last round their relation will become stronger and will not break in any birth. Abhi promises her that he will have a relationship with her in every birth.