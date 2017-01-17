Kumkum Bhagya 16th January 2017: Abhi gets memory flashes of his marriage while going around bonfire with Pragya

Abhi asks Pragya to make promises to each other as friends. Abhi and Pragya circle the bonfire and take the oath together. Abhi says his first vow is that he will take care of Pragya, he will save her from all worries. Second promise is that he will fulfil all the duties of a husband, but he uses the word friend and says he will fulfil all the duties of a friend. Pragya smiles and follows him. Abhi asks Pragya to help her in remembering the third promise. Pragya tells him. Abhi says that all his happiness is for her and all her sorrows are his. Then Abhi takes a fourth vow that Pragya will always be his best friend.
Abhi asks Pragya to take remaining three vows. Pragya takes the lead and starts making vows. She says her first promise is to respect Abhi’s wishes and desires. While taking rounds, Abhi gets flashes of his marriage. Pragya holds his hand and promises she will be with him in all ups and downs, she will never leave Abhi at any cost.
Abhi says this is best promise. They take the sixth round. She says now after the last vow and the last round their relation will become stronger and will not break in any birth. Abhi promises her that he will have a relationship with her in every birth.
Tanu comes and sees them happily walking around the bonfire. She gets shocked. Abhi and Pragya are not aware. They take the final round. Abhi feels nostalgic and starts recalling his marriage time when he was doing the ceremony. Pragya makes him sit and gets water for him. Tanu is upset, she leaves the place. Abhi tells Pragya that all this had happened to him before. Pragya asks him to recall the girl’s face with whom he was taking rounds. Abhi says he is not able to see the face and he feels a pain in his head. Pragya asks him to relax.
Aaliya is searching for Tanu at home, but Tanu is following Abhi and Pragya. Abhi takes Pragya home and tells Biji that he brought her safely. Biji pulls his leg and says why they got so late. Abhi feels shy and says he will again come to meet them. Biji and Sarla ask Pragya about the night she spent with Abhi. Pragya says that Abhi spoke his heart out, but indirectly. She says that Abhi feels for her, but because he is engaged to Tanu, he was not able to express it openly. She tells them about their vows also. Biji says it means Purab’s plan is successful. Tanu sees Abhi outside Pragya’s house. She gets angry and goes inside to confront Pragya.