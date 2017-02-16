Kumkum Bhagya 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab tells Abhi not yo ignore his feelings for Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab tells Abhi that he was doing drama of being in love with Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 16th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab tells Abhi that he was doing drama of being in love with Pragya.

The episode starts when Abhi and Pragya are spending the romantic moment in Abhi’s room. There, Sarla is worried for Pragya, she has been waiting for her since morning. Biji says that Pragya is not only her daughter, but also the daughter-in-law of the Mehra’s. They can anytime take her back. Sarla gets emotional and says that it is difficult to live without Pragya.

Abhi asks Purab to send the photo of the fake manager to the police. He wants the police to find him and arrest him. Purab says that he will not waste more time on Pragya. He doesn’t want to go to the police station. Abhi feels weird, he asks Purab to be protective for his girlfriend. Purab says why he has to run after the police station and hotel for Pragya when Abhi feels so strongly for her. He says if Pragya is his girlfriend then what was Abhi doing with her in the cold storage room. Purab blames Abhi that he leaves no chance to spend time with Pragya, he has an evil eye on her. Abhi shouts and raises his hand. Abhi says that Purab has a misunderstanding about his and Pragya’s relationship. Purab smirks and says if Abhi wants to slap him then he can, but that won’t stop him from saying the truth. He says that he knows so much about Abhi’s feelings for Pragya that he can expose Abhi in front of everyone.

Abhi is completely shocked. He is both confused and worried. Purab says that he knows Abhi’s heart better than anyone. He knows that Abhi loves Pragya a lot and now under some pressure he is marrying the wrong woman. Tanu is a not the girl Abhi wants to marry. Abhi still doesn’t agree. Purab says that he can prove that Abhi loves Pragya. He says that whenever Pragya is in front of Abhi, he forgets everyone, he forgets about his fiancee Tanu, his friend Purab. Abhi says that Purab is doing wrong with Pragya. Finally Purab tells Abhi the truth. He says that he lied to Abhi that he likes Pragya. He just wants to make Abhi jealous and insecure. His purpose was to make Abhi realise that Pragya is his real love and he is doing wrong with her by marrying Tanu. He has seen Abhi’s face in Pragya’s company. Abhi should not sacrifice his love and life. He should confess his feelings for Pragya. Abhi is puzzled.

