Kumkum Bhagya January 16, 2018 full episode written update: Pragya shoots bullet at Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya January 16, 2018 full episode written update: Srishty enacts to be a pregnant lady and creates a scene and Preeta and Pragya enter the venue. Kumkum Bhagya January 16, 2018 full episode written update: Srishty enacts to be a pregnant lady and creates a scene and Preeta and Pragya enter the venue.

Abhi gets scared and goes back stage in the middle of the performance and all the family members get worried. Pragya and Preeta walk out and Srishty asks if they got the bomb diffused. Preeta tells that they didn’t get entry and Srishty asks them to not worry and she’ll find a way to get into the concert.

Purab runs after Abhi and asks him to perform as the public would get uncontrollable. Abhi says he can’t sing as his love is not with him and she is the only inspiration for him.

Simolika goes to Abhi and asks him to perform and Abhi asks her who is she to tell her anything. Simolika shouts at him and says she is his fan and he has to follow the request orders or whatever but he has to perform. Purab comes there and asks Simolika to leave and he’ll talk to Abhi but Simolika says she won’t go and Abhi walks out.

There Srishty enacts to be a pregnant lady and creates a scene and Preeta and Pragya enter the venue and look for Abhi. Pragya pulls Disha towards her and asks her about Abhi who tells her that he is back stage and stopped his performance because he was missing her. She asks why has she come here as Abhi has given instructions to security. Pragya goes to look for Abhi and Srishty is about to tell her that there is a bomb in the guitar but Preeta stops her and says she got to know that Abhi has stopped performance in the middle. Disha goes and Preeta scolds Srishty and says if people get to know about the bomb then there can be a stampede. Simolika overhears this and goes to stop Pragya.

There Abhi thinks that Purab is right and he should complete the performance as his Fuggi would have wanted the same and he goes on the stage. Simolika gives the guitar to Abhi and sees Preeta and Srishty and asks security to take them away. She then sees Pragya trying to reach Abhi and sends the security to her. Pragya runs and hides behind the stage. As she is about to get on the stage the security manager stops her but Pragya takes out his gun from his pants and points it to them and goes on the stage. She asks abhi to give her the guitar but Abhi asks her to tell why. Pragya says she’ll tell him later but Abhi says he’ll play the guitar and will not let her ruin his performance. Pragya points the gun at abhi and says she’ll shoot him if he plays the guitar and Abhi says now her truth is revealed as his Pragya wouldn’t have ever pointed the gun at him. Pragya says she’ll shoot as she she is Munni.

Preeta and Srishty get on the stage and asks Abhi to give the guitar to Pragya but Abhi says she is not Pragya. Simolika asks Pragya to get away from Abhi and Srishty asks her to keep quiet. Simolika twists her wrist and Preeta pushes her and asks her to not even think of it.

Pragya says that she needs the guitar and she can do anything for that and can even shoot for it. Abhi asks her to take the guitar once he completes the performance and starts to play the guitar and Pragya shoots the bullet.

