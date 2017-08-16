Kumkum Bhagya 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya is alive

Kumkum Bhagya 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya (Sriti Jha) is alive but unconscious. Kumkum Bhagya 16 August 2017 full episode written update: Pragya (Sriti Jha) is alive but unconscious.

Abhi tells Dadi and Dasi that he finds Pragya’s behaviour strange and as if… and Dadi completes his sentence… as if she doesn’t believe that she is his wife. Abhi asks them if they also feel the same. Dadi and Dasi say that they sometimes feel this strongly that this is not Pragya. Abhi says even he feels so. Dadi says she neither wears sindoor nor the mangalsutra and earlier she used to strongly believe in these things. Dadi asks Abhi to talk to Pragya and make her understand that she should wear all these.

There Munni is getting ready and trying all those ornaments and Abhi gets back to the moment while he was standing outside her room. Abhi walks in and pulls out “Sindoor” box from the drawer and Munni gets conscious seeing this and gets it that Abhi will ask her to wear that. Abhi tells her that he’ll put the sindoor on her but she says she isn’t ready yet and he need not bother she’ll do it herself. Abhi says he’ll wait but she then says she has got allergy with this sindoor. Abhi says she didn’t have it earlier. She says it’s this particular sindoor she is allergic to and she’ll get new one from the market and then she’ll wear that. Abhi takes a pinch and asks her to wear it today and he’ll get the new one later but Munni pushes the box and spills the sindoor on the floor and she goes out of the room.

Abhi is completely shocked and sits on the floor while Munni runs to the temple and cries there to take her out of all this mess. She prays to the goddess to send Pragya as Abhi and his family need her. She says she can’t come between Pragya and her husband as she must have invested a lot in her relationship. She says she is doing this for her chutka and chutki and she has no clue where they are and how they are. Meanwhile a hand with drip is shown whose finger moves a bit. Munni prays to send Pragya to her family.

Next a servant runs downstairs shouting for her employer and tells her that the girl upstairs is getting conscious. The employer who is a doctor runs upstairs and we see Pragya lying unconscious on the bed with all those heavy machines around. The doctor asks Pragya about her name and her family but Pragya doesn’t open her eyes. She tells her servant that she must be mistaken and she wouldn’t have moved but the servant stresses that she saw her finger moving.

The doctor says only a miracle can save her. The servant asks her where did she find her and the doctor says she was in some village for some medical camp and there she saw her in the river. She says she succeeded in removing the bullet but couldn’t get her conscious and she is in same stage since then. She says there must be a strong will power which is keeping her alive for someone and the servant prays to god to make Pragya healthy again and make her meet her husband.

