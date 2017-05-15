Kumkum Bhagya 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Tanu and Nikhil decide to kill Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil says that they should not kill Pragya as this won’t be a good revenge, but Tanu refuses to listen to him. Kumkum Bhagya 15th May 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil says that they should not kill Pragya as this won’t be a good revenge, but Tanu refuses to listen to him.

In the first scene Nikhil goes in flashback and remembers how he kidnapped Pragya and how she used all her strength to get away from his grip. He thinks to himself that now he’ll tell her who he is. He is brought back to reality by the door bell. When he opens the door he finds Tanu there. He asks her what she is doing there on her first night. He asks her to come along as he is going to see Pragya, and she can make her jealous by telling her how she married Abhi. Tanu tells him that the wedding didn’t happen. She asks him to kill Pragya as she doesn’t want everyone to know about her planning and plotting.

There, the kidnappers get a phone call from one of the waiters at the wedding who tells them how the wedding ceremony couldn’t happen. They mistakenly leave one of the walkie talkie near Pragya and she happens to listen to all of this. She thinks to herself that Abhi must have left to search for her, so she should try to get away from here.

Next we see Abhi driving and missing Pragya thinking of all the closeness between them. The song “Tu thodi der aur thehar ja” plays in the background. Purab calls Abhi to know if he found Pragya and tells him that he is trying to find out the vehicle used for the kidnapping.

There, Nikhil tries to calm Tanu down and says that they should not kill Pragya as this won’t be a good revenge but Tanu throws water on his face and breaks the glass of water. She shouts at him and says that when Abhi will find Pragya, she’ll tell him that he kidnapped her. She says if he wouldn’t kill her then she’ll make someone else do that and if not then she’ll herself kill her.

Nikhil agrees to her and says he’ll kill Pragya and then there will be no Pragya and not her Kumkum and not even her Kumkum’s Bhagya. He says that now its not about who wins or loses but about life and death. He’ll finish her and then they’ll get rid of her her.

Next we see Daasi and Dadi consoling Sarla that Abhi will bring back Pragya soon and she should not worry anymore as he has always saved her. Daasi says you never know that when Abhi and Pragya will come back she might tell him how she feels and they both shall get married then. But Dadi stands up and says that before all this she should deal with Aaliya.

Purab on the other hand, goes to Aaliya’s room and asks her where Pragya is. Aaliya says she has no clue but Purab grabs her neck and suffocate her, but Aaliya keeps on saying that she knows nothing about Pragya.

