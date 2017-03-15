Kumkum Bhagya 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Pragya doubts Tanu of trying to kill her

Kumkum Bhagya 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya why she put her life in danger, she had a chance to escape as the door was open. Kumkum Bhagya 15th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi asks Pragya why she put her life in danger, she had a chance to escape as the door was open.

Abhi sees a bad dream and suddenly wakes up. Dadi and Daasi come and give water to him. Abhi tells them that he saw the accident in his dream, where Pragya gave him breath and revived him. Daasi smiles and says Pragya is his life, he should always be close to her. Abhi gets to know that Pragya is in the guest room, she did not to go to her house at night. Abhi immediately goes to the guest room to meet Pragya. Abhi knocks at the door and calls ‘fuggi.’ Pragya pretends to be sleeping. Abhi comes inside and tries to wake her up. Pragya gets up and pulls Abhi’s leg that he had come to save Pragya from fire and he himself got unconscious.

Abhi asks Pragya why she put her life in danger, she had a chance to escape as the door was open. Pragya doesn’t say anything. Abhi asks her again what relationship they have, he wants to know. Pragya asks the same question to him. Abhi says that it is his house, he can only ask questions. Pragya feels shy. Abhi asks what Pragya did in the kitchen which made Abhi gain conscious. How he regained the breath. Pragya says she will not tell anything. Abhi holds her and they get lost in each other’s eyes. Abhi gets a call from the hospital. He tells Pragya that Purab’s doctor called him urgently.

Nikhil goes to the pan shop near the accident spot to smoke. The panwala identifies him and tries to catch him. He shouts that Nikhil is the person who tried to kill that person. Nikhil manages to escape from there.

Pragya thanks the fire brigade staff. They ask Pragya how she got trapped in the kitchen. They also informed her that the fire broke due to diesel and not from the short circuit. The official asks Pragya to be careful as someone tried to kill her. He suggests her to involve the police in the case. Pragya recalls that she also found some liquid on the floor that day. She asks the fireman not to share the information with anyone.

Pragya confronts Tanu and says that it could only be her who could do such a thing. Tanu denies and acts innocent. Tanu tells Aaliya that Pragya doubts her as the fire brigade has informed her about the diesel. Aaliya says that she has already warned Tanu not to take such a risk, now Tanu alone has to suffer the consequences. She says Pragya is a better partner for her brother than her. Tanu gets upset. The doctor allows Abhi to take Purab home. He is out of danger.

