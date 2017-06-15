Kumkum Bhagya 15th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya spend a day at Raghubir’s house

Kumkum Bhagya 15th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya cooks for Abhi at Raghubir’s place. Kumkum Bhagya 15th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya cooks for Abhi at Raghubir’s place.

Tannu calls Aaliya and asks where she is, she says she is in the jungle with Nikhil. Tannu asks her to come home as she has got into a problem. She says Dasi and Jaanki had a doubt on her so she locked them up in a room. Aaliya asks her to take them out of the room but Tannu insists her to come home. Aaliya finally agrees and says she’ll send her the location and asks Tannu to send a car along with a driver. Nikhil thanks Tannu as he was on conference.

There Pragya gives Abhi a sponge bath and Abhi hesitates while removing his clothes And they both start playing with water while Raghubir Ji comes there and asks them what they would like to have for dinner. Pragya says why would he cook when she is there. Pragya makes Abhi wear a kurta given by Raghubir Ji and goes to the kitchen. Raghubir tells Abhi that he is very lucky to have Pragya as his wife. Abhi says she is his secretary, friend, philosopher and guide but not wife. Raghubir says he has seen her, and how she was worried for him and how she took care of him. He tells Abhi that only a wife can do that. He says she has accepted him as his husband already.

There the contract killer along with other goons are looking for Pragya and Abhi when the contract killer notices some blood on a stone where Abhi and Pragya were resting. He says they must be around as the blood hasn’t dried yet, he also notices wet footsteps and says there are three of them. Damroo asks his troop to follow the footsteps and reaches them when Nikhil reaches there and asks the contract killer if he has found them. He says he’ll find them soon and kill Abhi in front of Nikhil. Nikhil gets scared and asks why would he bring them in front of him. The contract killer says he shouldn’t compare him with Damroo and his troop and says he knows how to do his task. There Pragya gets busy with cooking and thinks that she is cooking for her husband but he doesn’t remember that she is his wife.

