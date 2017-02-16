Kumkum Bhagya 15th February 2017 full episode written update: Purab, Abhi and Pragya see the CCTV footage

Kumkum Bhagya 15th February 2017 full episode written update: Aalia, Tanu, Abhi, Pragya and Purab see Nikhil in the footage, but he has disguised himself. Kumkum Bhagya 15th February 2017 full episode written update: Aalia, Tanu, Abhi, Pragya and Purab see Nikhil in the footage, but he has disguised himself.

Abhi who was sleeping on the couch, wakes up and finds Pragya in front of him who is smiling in her sleep. Abhi likes the view and feels good. He gets a juice for Pragya. Purab comes there and asks them to meet him in the living room as he is going to play the CCTV footage of the cold storage room which he got from the hotel. Abhi and Pragya come down. Purab informs Aalia about the footage. He says that Aalia should pray that her face should not appear in the footage. Aalia is scared.

Aalia, Tanu, Abhi, Pragya and Purab see the footage. They see Nikhil in the footage, but he has disguised himself. Also the face is not so clear. Abhi and Purab see him locking Pragya from outside, they want to identify him, but they are unable to see his face. Abhi asks Purab to keep playing the video. But, Pragya asks them to stop. The video is now showing the moments where Abhi is giving mouth-to-mouth respiration to Pragya. Pragya feels shy and she leaves the room. Purab too is feeling awkward. Aalia and Tanu are both scared and irritated. Dadi and Daasi smile who are peeking from the door, they are happy to see Abhi and Pragya so close.

Purab goes to Dadi’s room and says that everything is working in their favour, Abhi has come very close to Pragya. But, he is worried about Abhi’s guilt feeling which is stopping him to accept his love for Pragya. He says that Abhi is feeling that he is cheating his best friend and that is why there is still one step distance between Abhi and Pragya. Purab says that he is going to play his last move which will remove all the barriers.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 14 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is on to the man who tried to kill Pragya

Meanwhile, Pragya comes back to the room and smiles. She is happy that she felt the same warmth and love from Abhi after such a long time. She wishes that Abhi recalls everything. Abhi also comes there. He is nervous as he doesn’t know whether Pragya will understand his position or not. He apologises to Pragya and says that he just wanted to save her life that is why he gave her mouth-to-mouth respiration. Pragya pretends that she had no idea about it and she is a little bit angry. Abhi says that Pragya was freezing to death and he got afraid. He did all this for himself as he did not want to lose her.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd