Kumkum Bhagya 15th August 2017 full episode written update:Purab and Disha elope from the wedding

Kumkum Bhagya 15th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab says to Disha that they’ll go to Mumbai and his brother Abhi is very powerful over there. Kumkum Bhagya 15th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab says to Disha that they’ll go to Mumbai and his brother Abhi is very powerful over there.

Abhi wakes up sacred and sees some shadows on wall which Munni is making with the help of torch. There Sangram orders his goons to find Purab and Disha as they have eloped from the venue. Sangram Singh yells at them that he needs that guy dead and wants that girl alive as he’ll make her his wife and then treat her like his slave. Disha’s father overhears this and grabs Sangram Singh’s collar and says how dare he say that. Sangram Singh slaps him and pushes him on the floor. He orders his goons to search for them at every railway station and bus stop as they would definitely try to elope to the city. Buaji comes and asks Sangram to get Disha safely as she is innocent but Sangram Singh ignores her. When Sangram Singh leaves in his jeep along with his goons, Purab says to Disha that her idea was very good as they are searching everywhere but not at the rooftop.

Buaji comes there and asks someone if they got to know about them but he refuses. Purab says to Disha that they must leave this place as by now Sangram Singh would’ve searched the railway station and bus stop and he would know that they are not here. Disha says she knows a path which would lead them to the city but no city around is safe and neither the state as Sangram Singh is a powerful man. Purab says they’ll go to Mumbai and his brother Abhi is very powerful over there and Sangram Singh won’t be able to harm them there.

There Abhi wakes Munni up and says he is hearing some frightening noise and she says it’s monsoon and it must be from outside the window. Munni reaches out to close the window and Abhi helps her.

There Sangram Singh vacates a bus to check for Purab and Disha but gets disappointment. Purab and Disha on the other hand are in a truck where Purab tells Disha that he heard the driver talking to someone that this truck is going to Delhi and once they reach there they’ll take flight for Mumbai.

Sangram Singh gets a call from his junior who tells him that he couldn’t find them at the railway station too and Sangram Singh asks him to meet at the “Kachha Rasta”. Munni tries on a salwar kurta and gets glad as she thinks she had seen these clothes in films and had never thought that she would get to wear these while Abhi is lovingly staring at her from the door.

