Kumkum Bhagya 15 September full episode written update: Munni confesses to Pragya to getting the property papers signed from Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya 15 September full episode written update.

Munni is walking away from the house, while looking back at Abhi. Abhi has just come out of the car so he walks behind her. While Abhi is approaching towards her, his car blasts right behind him. He faints because of the effect of the blast and falls down. Pragya is waiting eagerly at the temple for Munni. She gets a feeling about sending some trouble and worries if Abhi is alright.

Abhi wakes up when Munni pushes him to wake up. He finds out that a time bomb was placed in his car. Abhi is amused at the fact that some one can go to this length to hurt him. The police has confirmed that this was an attempt to kill him.

Pragya is worried about Abhi and if Munni has changed her mind about meeting her. She is confused about going to Abhi’s house and checking it for herself. Pragya overhears Alia and Tanu talking about the blast. She finds out that they haven’t placed the bomb. She worries about Abhi as he really is in danger.

Pragya wishes for Munni to come see her or else she’ll worry about Abhi all the more. Munni comes to see her and explains to her that she’s anything but an evil woman to betray Abhi. Munni says that she’s being deliberately pulled into all of this, as she has to save her niece and nephew. She asks Pragya to believe her as she’s being completely honest.

Munni slips in the one mistake that she has committed because of their blackmail. She commits to getting those papers signed for Alia and Tanu.

