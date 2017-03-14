Kumkum Bhagya 14th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya are rescued from the fire

Kumkum Bhagya 14th March 2017 full episode written update: Aalia says that Tanu did not plan properly, otherwise they would have stopped Abhi from going inside. Kumkum Bhagya 14th March 2017 full episode written update: Aalia says that Tanu did not plan properly, otherwise they would have stopped Abhi from going inside.

Tanu is abusing Pragya, she hates when Pragya gets attention from Abhi. She says how come Abhi always reaches to help Pragya. Aalia says that Tanu did not plan properly, otherwise they would have stopped Abhi from going inside. Tanu says that she planned well, but her luck is not working. Mitali supports Aalia and says Tanu’s plan was poor. Tanu asks Mitali to not interfere, because of her, the plan is failing. Mitali says that she did her job properly, but Tanu did only half of the job.

There, Pragya is crying because Abhi is not able to get up. He faints and falls on the floor. She checks his heart rate and finds out that it is getting slow. She gives him mouth to mouth respiration. Abhi gains the breath and wakes up. Abhi says his heart beats are connected with Pragya’s heart. He says he had come to rescue Pragya, but Pragya saved him. He wonders what relationship they have. Pragya thinks that their souls are connected, Abhi’s love for Pragya pulls him close to her always. Abhi again loses consciousness. Pragya puts her head on Abhi’s chest and they rest on the floor.

Dadi gets scared when Sarla calls on her mobile to check about Pragya. Daasi asks her to attend the call later, Abhi and Pragya will be rescued as the fire brigade has come.

The fire brigade personnel come and walk inside. They find Abhi and Pragya in the middle of the fire and smoke. They immediately extinguish the fire and save them. There, Tanu wishes to see Pragya’s dead body. Aalia is worried for her brother Abhi. Abhi and Pragya come out lying on the stretcher. Dadi and others see Pragya holding hands of Abhi. Dadi cries and asks the fireman what happened to Abhi and Pragya. The fireman says nothing to worry, they are only unconscious because of the smoke they inhaled.

They put oxygen mask on them. After a few minutes, the two gain conscious. Dadi says that they were looking so good while dancing, someone had put a evil eye on them, hence all this happened. Daasi says they have come out of such a big trouble, now nobody can harm them. Tanu is irked and gets jealous to see Abhi holding hands of Pragya. Pragya gives the look to Dadi that they have won. Most likely, Pragya has shown her feelings to Abhi and she will soon win him from Tanu and Aalia.

