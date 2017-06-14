Kumkum Bhagya 14th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi get help from a stranger

Kumkum Bhagya 14th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi wakes up and Pragya is happy to see him getting better. Kumkum Bhagya 14th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi wakes up and Pragya is happy to see him getting better.

Abhi is lying unconscious while Pragya rushes for help. An old man comes there and asks her to come along and says he lives nearby. Pragya hesitates but he insists and says she should not be afraid of him as he is a father of daughters. Pragya agrees to go along with him. There Purab and troop are looking for Abhi and Pragya along with police. Purab asks Dadi, Sarla and Biji to go home and says he’ll look for the two of them along with police. They resist but Purab says they might have reached home and insists them to go.

Sarla agrees and Purab says he’ll come back along with Abhi and Pragya. There Pragya and Abhi are at the old man’s home where he assists Abhi. Later, he asks Pragya what’s the matter with them and why she is so frightened. Pragya says it’s nothing and she’s just anxious after the accident. He says he can sense that there is something more than that. Pragya denies but he keeps on insisting. Then Pragya tells him the whole incident. He asks her to stay at his home for however long they need. Pragya hesitates but he insists and says she is like his daughter. Pragya says even she hasn’t seen her father ever but she finds the old man fatherly. He asks her to call him Papa, Papaji or whatever she may like. Pragya calls him “Baba”.

There Nikhil turns the car engine off and tells Aaliya that his car broke down. Aaliya argues as to how it can happen all of a sudden and Nikhil asks her to walk along or stay there and wait for Abhi. Aaliya says she can’t walk in mud and says she knows that even he can’t do that. She says she knows he wants her to go but she isn’t going anywhere till he finds Abhi and she sits in the car. Nikhil hits a stone in frustration as his plan didn’t work.

There at the old man’s (Raghubir) house Abhi wakes up and Pragya hugs him. They both get into a sweet argument while Raghubir comes there and Abhi asks him who he is. Pragya tells him the whole thing and Raghubir offers him the soup. Abhi says he is taking care of him as if Abhi is his son in law.

