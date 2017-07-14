Kumkum Bhagya 14th July 2017 full episode written update: Munni tells Abhi that she is not Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 14th July 2017 full episode written update: Munni tells Abhi that he is going on a wrong track and says that she is not Pragya. Kumkum Bhagya 14th July 2017 full episode written update: Munni tells Abhi that he is going on a wrong track and says that she is not Pragya.

The doctor asks them to take care of Pragya and leaves. Aaliya and Tanu talk about Munni. Aaliya plans to go inside and stop Munni. Abhi is sitting by Munni’s side and thinks his faith has won. He remembers all the moments spent with Pragya. Munni gains consciousness and coughs. Abhi runs to her and hugs her tightly which shocks Munni. Abhi thanks God. Munni asks where is she. Abhi says they are in their room and says he is very happy to see her back. He says he was dying to see her, and to hear her voice. He asks why she took the bullet on her and says he thought he’ll scold her when he’ll meet her, but he can’t be angry with her as he loves her a lot. He says his morning and night used to start and end on her memories and hugs her again.

There Tannu says to Aaliya what if Abhi sees them. Aaliya asks her to sit silently and let her think how to get inside. She thinks she has keys and it is easy for her to go inside. Tanu says it is not easy. Aaliya says if Munni tells Abhi about their plan then they’ll have to live in jail. Tanu says she will not go to jail.

Munni tells Abhi that he is going on a wrong track and says that she is not Pragya. Abhi asks her to rest. Sarla comes and hears her. She asks Abhi why she is saying this. He calls doctor and tells that she is not remembering anything. Doctor says she is fine and asks them to wait till morning. Abhi asks Sarla not to worry. Sarla cries. Abhi says he will make her fine. He asks her to go and sleep. Sarla says she needs to leave as Beeji is alone. Abhi says driver will drop her but Sarla says she will manage. Abhi insists driver will drop her. Munni sleeps again and Sarla kisses Munni’s hand. When Aaliya and Tanu see Sarla leaving, Tanu says they should go inside. Aaliya says they’ll go once lights are off. She throws coin in front of watchman. He thinks if it is his money and tries to check. Aaliya and Tanu get down from the car.

There Abhi looks at Munni while she is sleeping and thinks about the conversation between Pragya and him. Abhi remembers when he asked her if she was not scared when goons aimed gun at them. Pragya had said she is not afraid of death and nobody can separate them, and tells that she trusts her Kumkum and Bhagya.

