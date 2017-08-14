Kumkum Bhagya 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya succeeds in convincing Abhi to get her married to Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Disha feels that the person sitting beside her is not Sangram Singh but she wonders who it could be. Kumkum Bhagya 14th August 2017 full episode written update: Disha feels that the person sitting beside her is not Sangram Singh but she wonders who it could be.

Aaliya finally succeeds in convincing Abhi to get her married to Purab and Abhi says he’ll talk to Purab. After leaving the room Aaliya feels happy that her plan was successful as now Abhi will talk to Purab and he won’t be able to say no to him.

There Disha feels that the person sitting beside her is not Sangram Singh but she wonders who it could be. The priest asks them to stand for Varmala and Disha gets a glimpse of Purab. She asks Purab why he is marrying her and Purab asks her to be quite as this isn’t the time to think about the deeds but about the results. Priest asks them to start the pheras and they stop midway and Disha says to Purab that she can’t marry him because he loves Bulbul. Purab convinces her that Bulbul and her inner voice have asked him to take this step and they should now hurry up or else Sangram Singh would be here any moment. Meanwhile Buaji goes to check the food arrangements and enters the store room where Sangram Singh is lying unconscious. She stumbles over him and switches on the lights. When Purab and Disha are about to start the next phera Buaji comes there alongwith Sangram Singh and Sangram Singh shouts at them to stop.

There Abhi is watching some horror movie and Munni asks him what’s there to be so scared of. He asks her to watch it herself but Munni says she won’t watch it alone so she is going to sleep.There Sangram says Disha and Purab already had an affair and it was their plan to first break Pradeep and her alliance and then get married and all those years and her pleading was fake. Buaji says Disha isn’t at fault as she had no clue that Purab is marrying her in Sangram Singh’s clothes.

Sangram Singh orders his goons to set Purab on fire and Disha pleads Buaji and her father to stop him but all the guests at the wedding start talking bad about Purab that these city people should pe punished so that they don’t dare to even look at their daughters the next time. And Sangram Singh suggests that he should be killed right away.

