Kumkum Bhagya 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Will Pragya fight back?

Kumkum Bhagya 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya says she has been fighting for love and Abhi’s respect. Kumkum Bhagya 14th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya says she has been fighting for love and Abhi’s respect.

Abhi is missing Pragya very much. He comes back to his room and starts dreaming about Pragya. He assumes that Pragya is talking to him. In his dreams, Pragya is saying ‘I love you’ to Abhi. His dream vanishes and he realises that soon Pragya will move away from him. He feels guilty. He calls on Pragya’s landline to hear her voice. Pragya also realises that Abhi is missing her, she also doesn’t say anything over the call.

Dadi comes to Pragya’s house and requests Sarla to let her meet Pragya. She wants to take Pragya to Mehra’s house. Sarla says she doesn’t want to stretch this thing any more, she and Pragya already faced lots of ignorance and struggle at Mehra’s house. Dadi says that there is still a chance to make Pragya win as Abhi is still not married to Tanu. Dadi goes to Pragya’s room and asks her to come along. Pragya refuses, Dadi says that Abhi and Pragya are made for each other, if they try to live without each other then they both will suffer.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi insists on going ahead with the wedding

It is almost living like dead people. Pragya says that she struggled a lot, she fought with everyone, with Aalia, with Tanu and sometimes with her own destiny to get her rights. From the day of her marriage she has been fighting for love and Abhi’s respect. She has been tested so many times in Mehra’s house. She fought and compromised so many times that now she has lost patience and strength to fight again. She tells Dadi that she is sorry, she will not go to their marriage function. Now she is tired of fighting, Abhi has chosen Tanu over her, she has accepted his decision. Dadi ask then why she has kept her marriage picture on her desk. Pragya says that the circumstances are such that if she asks for her rights or tell Abhi that she is his wife then Abhi might get an attack and the loss will be hers to bear.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd