Kumkum Bhagya 14 September full episode written update: Munni is guilty about betraying Abhi and his family

Alia starts drinking alcohol the minute she enters her room, while Tanu is asking her to think about what she just did. Tanu takes her bottle and throws it on the floor. Alia sits on the floor and slits her palm with the broken pieces of glass. She cannot ever let Purab enjoy his life when she cannot move on with the pain of being away from him.

Disha cries about their house being destroyed and feels that she’s the one responsible for this. Purab shares Pragya’s philosophy, which says that a home is made with the members who live in it, and he’s glad that she’s absolutely fine.

Munni is watching Abhi composing a song with his guitar. He plays the tune again for her to check if its good. He asks her to help him compose like she always does. Munni says that she doesn’t know how to help him with that so he asks her to make her special coffee which always helped him. Munni doesn’t even know how to make coffee, but she says yes to it. She is about to leave soon so she wants to do it well rather than saying no to it. He loves the coffee that she’s made so she offers another cup. He is happy that she’s offering one more cup so he asks her to make it.

Purab leaves Disha at a neighbour’s place till the time he searches for a new place. She asks what if Dadi calls him and Purab asks her not to mention anything to them. Purab leaves and the lady and her daughter in law go to the kitchen to make tea. Disha overhears them gossiping about her in the kitchen. They discuss that Purab is unfortunate as his newly wedded wife turned out to be so unlucky for him. Disha feels that they’re right in the opinion about her as she’s not good for Purab. Munni is reminiscing about her memories in the house. She is apologetic and guilty but cannot express this in front of anyone.

