Kumkum Bhagya 14 February 2017 full episode written update: Abhi is on to the man who tried to kill Pragya

Aalia and Tanu come to their room. Tanu is annoyed, she is shouting and complaining why Abhi always appears to rescue Pragya. She wants to confront Abhi for giving Pragya mouth-to-mouth respiration. Aalia warns Tanu not to discuss anything about the incident. She says that if they mention anything about it, then Abhi and Purab will get doubtful. She asks Tanu not to behave stupidly, Tanu’s questions will prove that they were watching Pragya dying and also their involvement in locking her up. It’s better that they should act ignorant. Purab comes to their room and questions Aalia. He wants to know how Aalia and Tanu reached the cold storage to rescue Abhi and Pragya as only Purab had the information about Abhi. Aalia says that she was informed by a waiter. Purab says that he still doubts her intentions.

There, Abhi is rubbing Pragya’s hand, he also makes her drink soup. Pragya gets up and says that she is feeling better. Abhi asks Pragya how she reached the cold storage from the party hall. Pragya tells him that she was looking for Abhi at the party and then she met the hotel manager. The manager told her that Abhi is shouting at the staff people in the cold storage area. He asked Pragya to help him otherwise Abhi can get violent, he took her to the cold storage room and most probably he locked her inside. Abhi gets worried. He scolds Pragya for blindly following a stranger and then going to such a place with him. Pragya says that she was not able to think at that time as she was worried for Abhi’s safety. Abhi says that Pragya should take care of herself first as she is a lady. Abhi is suspicious about manager’s intentions. He says that it looks like he has planned Pragya’s murder.

Abhi goes to Aalia’s room to meet Purab. He tells them everything and says that he wants to catch the person who claimed to be the manager. He also wants to know why he tried to kill Pragya. Aalia and Tanu get scared. Aalia asks Abhi to relax and take care of his health. The culprit will not stay there to get caught. Also, they should not take the accident so seriously, it could be just a bad luck. Abhi finds her reaction strange and says that this time he will not leave the person. He asks Purab to get the CCTV footage of the day from the hotel. They can see the face of the manager. Tanu is horrified, she makes excuses and tries to stop them. Purab gets more suspicious.

There, Dadi is worried over Sarla’s reaction if they will tell her about Pragya’s health. She calls Sarla and lies that Pragya will come in the morning as the party has just got over and it is late night. Sarla asks if everything is fine.

