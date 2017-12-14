Kumkum Bhagya 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh kidnaps Purab

Kumkum Bhagya 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika adds sleeping pills in Pragya’s juice. Kumkum Bhagya 14 December 2017 full episode written update: Simolika adds sleeping pills in Pragya’s juice.

Pragya and Abhi are fighting as usual and Pragya falls on Abhi and they share a romantic stare. There Sangram Singh and his goons beat the shit out of Purab and he falls there unconscious. Disha gets an intuition that something is wrong with Purab and she goes to look for him. She looks for him everywhere but can’t find him so gets tensed. Sangram and his goons wrap Purab in a carpet and take him along while Disha sees them and stops them. She asks them what they are carrying and he says that “Sahab has asked them for this and he must be waiting”.

They take Purab along and Disha wonders where she has heard this voice and she recalls it’s Sangram Singh. She runs after them and meets her masi in her way and she seeks her help and asks her to call Suhana’s husband as he is a powerful person. But her masi asks her to not drag her son in law in this as all this Sangram Singh issue is because of her and asks her to handle herself. Disha pleads her but she refuses and goes.

Disha calls Pragya and tells her that Sangram Singh is back and he has taken Purab along and she asks her to help out and then says she is going there to help Purab out till she and Abhi reach there. Pragya asks her to not do this stupidity but Disha asks her did she ever thought twice before helping Abhi in such situations and Pragya asks her to go ahead. Disha asks her to console her that nothing would happen to Purab and Pragya says nothing would happen to him till she (Disha) is alive. She says she will try and be there as soon as possible.

Dadi calls Simolika and asks her to take juice for Pragya and she thinks how bad of her that she has to serve juice to the one she hates, who has spoiled her plans. She takes the juice from Dadi and on her way to Pragya’s room she adds sleeping pills to the juice and says now Pragya will sleep through the night and meanwhile she’ll kill Abhi.

There Abhi is recalling all the moments she has spent with Munni and misses Pragya and asks her to come back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd