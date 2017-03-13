Kumkum Bhagya 13th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi saves Pragya from fire

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya laughs seeing Abhi’s face, which has black marks due to fire. They make fun of each other. Pragya shows Abhi his face on the steel plate. Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya laughs seeing Abhi’s face, which has black marks due to fire. They make fun of each other. Pragya shows Abhi his face on the steel plate.

Pragya thinks that Abhi has locked her inside so she is requesting him to open the door and share his feelings. Tanu drops the burning matchstick on the diesel oil. The fire picks up the carpet, Tanu leaves the place. Tanu is sweating with fear, Aalia sees her and asks why she is looking so scared. Aalia is sure that she has done some nasty thing with Pragya. Tanu tells her that she has locked Pragya inside and set the kitchen on fire. Aalia is shocked, she says that Tanu is doing all wrong. This can create more problems. They hear voices coming from the kitchen side, a waiter says that a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Abhi has checked the whole house for Pragya. He looks at the collage and thinks how much he loves her. He thinks that he cannot love Pragya when he is marrying Tanu. He calls her and finds that Pragya has left her phone with Daasi. He wonders if Pragya has left for home. Dadi and Daasi ask him to calm down, as Pragya may be busy with something.

Pragya notices that smoke is coming into the kitchen from outside, she sees the flames outside the kitchen. She starts shouting and tries to open the windows. Aalia reaches the kitchen and raises alarm for help. Abhi, his uncle and cousin come and see the fire. They ask everyone to run and leave the house immediately. Abhi is worried as he is not able to see Pragya anywhere. Tanu tries to stop Abhi to search for Pragya, she falls on the floor and hurts herself. Aalia forces Abhi to pick Tanu and take her to a safe area. Abhi hands over Tanu to his cousin and runs inside to find Pragya. He learns that Pragya is in the kitchen, he goes there. Abhi hears Pragya’s voice coming from the kitchen. He tries to break the door but gets hurt. He covers himself with the blanket and tries to break the door. He wonders why the door is locked from outside.

Also Read: Badri aka Varun Dhawan is soaked in the Holi spirit with his Dulhania Alia Bhatt, see pics

Meanwhile, Dadi and everyone who are waiting for Abhi and Pragya in the lawn, are wondering how the fire broke out. Tanu and Aalia are irritated, as they don’t want to lose this time. They don’t want Abhi to find Pragya. Abhi’s uncle says that fire brigade is coming soon, they will find out who set the fire. Tanu, Mitali and Aalia all are scared. There, Abhi breaks the door with a rod. Pragya gets scared when she sees someone holding a rod with a covered face. Abhi says its him and covers Pragya in the blanket. Pragya feels happy and hugs Abhi. They get lost in each other’s eye for a minute. Pragya laughs seeing Abhi’s face, which has black marks due to fire. They make fun of each other. Pragya shows Abhi his face on the steel plate.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd