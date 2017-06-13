Kumkum Bhagya 13th June 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi manage to escape but meet with an accident

Kumkum Bhagya 13th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya’s car loses control and hits a tree. Kumkum Bhagya 13th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Pragya’s car loses control and hits a tree.

In the first scene Abhi and Pragya are in a car while the goons pour petrol on it. As one of them lights a matchstick, Abhi’s car gets ignition and he accelerates and they get the car on road. Tannu is talking to herself as to whether Nikhil has killed Abhi and Pragya and Mitali overhears this.

There, the contract killer reaches the location where Abhi and Pragya were struck. He asks Damroo how did they managed to go. Damroo explains to him the situation and he says he’ll first kill the person who bought Damroo and his troop in this line then he’ll kill them and thereafter he’ll kill Abhi and Pragya.

Abhi and Pragya are getting cosy in the car and Abhi leans over Pragya to kiss her and loses the control over steering and he hits the car on a tree. They both get injured and unconscious.

Mitali goes to Tannu and says she’ll tell everyone that she is responsible for the kidnapping of Abhi and Pragya and now she is planning to kill them both. She says she’ll tell police when Tannu stands up and picks the knife from table and threatens Mitali that she’ll kill her if she utters a word to anyone.

It’s next morning and Pragya gets conscious. She tries waking up Abhi and he opens his eyes. He asks Pragya how long has it been that they are here. Pragya says they met with an accident. She asks him doesn’t he recall anything. Abhi says he remembers. He says he is superman and he can carry her along. They both go in jungle. They walk a few steps and Abhi faints. Pragya tries to wake him up but he doesn’t respond. She goes to search for some water and finds some in a pot hole. She carries water in her hands and drops it midway and comes back. She does this 3-4 times and then tries collecting water in a leaf but fails. She then finds something spherical and takes water in it.

There, the goons along with the contract killer reach the car and they look for Abhi and Pragya around. The contract killer says they aren’t far as he can see their footsteps. Pragya on the other hand pleads Abhi to open his eyes and sprinkles water on him but he doesn’t respond.

