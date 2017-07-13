Kumkum Bhagya 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi brings Munni home while she is still unconscious

Kumkum Bhagya 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi takes Pragya to his room while she is still unconscious and Abhi reminisces all the good times spent together. Kumkum Bhagya 13th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi takes Pragya to his room while she is still unconscious and Abhi reminisces all the good times spent together.

Abhi picks Munni on his shoulders and climbs the ladder. Next we see Munni lying on stretcher in the ambulance along with Dadi, Dasi while Purab, Rishabh and Karan are standing beside. Rishabh tells police about the suicide bomber and says we should thank Abhi for saving everyone with his smartness. Abhi says he should thank Karan for saving Pragya and their lives. Tanu and Aaliya are watching all this and Aaliya fears that Munni will tell everything to Abhi. Abhi, Dadi and Dasi reach home along with Pragya and Abhi asks Purab to call the family doctor. Mitali and Raj along with Chacha Chachi are shocked to see Pragya. Abhi takes Pragya to his room while she is still unconscious and Abhi reminisces all the good times spent together. Abhi says to her that his faith in God has become even stronger because though he was sure and was telling everyone that she’ll come but deep down he was scared and now he got to know that Pragya always keeps her promise. Purab comes there and says that people should learn from him how to love instead of singing because he knows how to love from the depth of heart.

Next we see everyone discussing the miracle when Sarla comes there all excited to know that Pragya is alive and she apologizes to Dadi for her behaviour that day. Aaliya and Tanu are in the car outside Abhi’s house and blame each other for the situation.

The doctor arrives and Abhi asks her if Pragya is fine and they can take her to hospital if required. The doctor asks him to let her check first. Meanwhile, Abhi says to Sarla that her daughter is back and Sarla says it’s his love that has brought her back. Doctor tells them that she is fine and just unconscious. Doctor teases Abhi that she can send a private nurse to assist her if he wants. Abhi says he is there, her compounder, he’ll take care of her 24 hours and won’t even charge.

Mitali and Chachi argue about Pragya’s attire and how her hair grew so long in one month but Dasi asks her to shut up. Sarla says to Dadi that she used to think that Pragya is one of her kind but no one can ever be like Abhi.

