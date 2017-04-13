Kumkum Bhagya 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi insists on going ahead with the wedding

Kumkum Bhagya 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi are upset about their situation. Kumkum Bhagya 13th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya and Abhi are upset about their situation.

Pragya is devastated, she becomes so depressed that she pleads to Sarla to do something. Pragya says she cannot live without Abhi. There, In Mehra’s house, the celebrations are in a full swing. Aalia makes Tanu sit on the seat and asks Dadi to apply the haldi over Tanu. Dassi stops Dadi, but Dadi says that she will do it. She tells Tanu that she will never give her the status of Mehra family’s daughter-in-law. Dadi takes the haldi in her hand and applies on Tanu’s face brutally. She curses Tanu instead of giving blessings. Tanu doesn’t mind it, she says it doesn’t matter to her if she doesn’t get love from Abhi or his family. She wanted to become the daughter-in-law of Mehra’s, which she has become. She laughs at Dadi’s misery.

Abhi comes there, Tanu’s mother pulls him to the venue and applies haldi. Purab looks at him and warns him not to do it. But, Abhi is bound by his promise. He just thinks about Pragya, he wants to see her. Aalia and Tanu also come to apply haldi on Abhi’s face. Aalia asks Abhi to apply it on Tanu. Abhi assumes that Pragya is sitting in front of him and very nicely touches Tanu’s face. Tanu gets happy and says ‘I love you Abhi’. Abhi realises that he is dreaming. He gets upset. Dadi and Dassi are determined to do something to stop the marriage.

Also read | Kumkum Bhagya 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Purab that he can sacrifice his love to keep his promise

There, Pragya asks Sarla whether she should go to Mehra’s house. Sarla asks her to decide on her own. Pragya says her heart wants to expose Tanu. She wants to tell Abhi that she is his wedded wife, but she is afraid that it could be harmful for Abhi’s mental condition. She doesn’t want to lose Abhi forever. Sarla supports her decision and says that their relationship was destined to be ended at this stage. Abhi is not in her destiny. She should now stop trying to get Abhi back.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd