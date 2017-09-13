Kumkum Bhagya 13 September full episode written update: Alia burns down Purab and Disha’s house in anger

Kumkum Bhagya 13th September 2017 full episode written update: Munni scares Mitali by placing a cockroach in her hand. Kumkum Bhagya 13th September 2017 full episode written update: Munni scares Mitali by placing a cockroach in her hand.

Munni is waiting to meet Pragya and finally resolve all the drama. Abhi opens the balcony door and Munni falls on him. He asks her to stay in front of his eyes so that he can feel at peace. He tries to come close to her but Munni runs to the kitchen to avoid it.

Alia spills kerosene in the room and throws a candle on it. She burns down the room with plans to destroy all of Purab’s dreams and life with Disha. Tanu comes in and asks her to come out with her. She takes Alia out of the building but Alia wants to go inside to watch all of it burn. She wants to see the look on Disha and Purab’s faces. Tanu says that she could’ve died inside and if Purab sees her here, he’d hate her all the more. Disha and Purab enter the building so Tanu and Alia hide behind a car.

Purab and Disha enter to find their house on fire. Disha doubts that the candles might’ve been the reason. Purab brings a fire extinguisher to tame it and asks Disha not to worry as he’s called the fire police.

Munni kills a cockroach, which Abhi is so scared of. She takes it in her hands and Mitali asks what is she hiding. Munni tells her that Abhi had gifted her gold earrings. Munni makes her close her eyes and places the cockroach in her hands. Mitali gets scared when she opens her eyes to find a cockroach and rebukes Pragya.

