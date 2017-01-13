Kumkum Bhagya 13 January 2017 full episode written update: Abhi hugs Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 13 January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets a call from home, Biji and Sarla are worried about her well-being Kumkum Bhagya 13 January 2017 full episode written update: Pragya gets a call from home, Biji and Sarla are worried about her well-being

In Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya gets a call from home, Biji and Sarla are worried about her well-being. Pragya says that she is with Abhi.

Abhi feels bad as he is not able to take Pragya home on time. He asks Pragya to give her phone to him, but Pragya refuses. They get stuck. Abhi starts sneezing and shivering. He hugs Pragya as he is not feeling well. Pragya gets emotional.

Daasi tells Dadi that she overheard Aalia and Tanu’s conversation. They were worried as Pragya and Abhi are together and away from home. Daasi predicts that they are spending a romantic night. Abhi finds a roadside dhaba, they take a shelter inside.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Abhi and Pragya sit near a bonfire where Abhi has a beer. Pragya feels bad for Purab, she tells Abhi about it. Abhi asks Pragya, is she happy in a relationship with Purab. He suggests Pragya to look for another partner who cares and loves Pragya.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya 12 January 2017 full episode written update: Abhi, Pragya rekindle their romance

She says from where she will find such kind of a person. Abhi takes his own name. Pragya feels shy, she doesn’t answer. When Abhi asks again, then Pragya says that he is already booked for Tanu. Abhi says that he will book himself for Pragya for the next birth. He says that he will train Purab as a good and caring boyfriend or Abhi will choose someone like him. Pragya smiles, he says Purab can never become like Abhi. Abhi asks Pragya to make few vows in front of the fire that she will always be with him and he will also make promises. They take rounds of the bonfire.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd