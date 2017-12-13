Kumkum Bhagya 13 December 2017 full episode written update: Abhi gives a massage to Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 13 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh tells Purab that he has done a big mistake by coming to his area. Kumkum Bhagya 13 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh tells Purab that he has done a big mistake by coming to his area.

Dadi tells Abhi the ingredients to be added to the oil and Abhi says it’s so smart of her that she remembers the ingredients but not the procedure for the massage. Dadi starts pretending that her knees are paining and Abhi goes. He meets Mitali and asks her to help him out and she gets overwhelmed that Abhi has asked her for help and says sure.

Abhi asks her to massage Munni but she says that’s nothing that would be beneficial to him and refuses. Abhi has got no other option to massage her himself so he goes and applies oil on Pragya’s foot and starts massaging while she is sleeping.

There Purab finds Sangram Singh suspicious and goes after him. Sangram Singh sees him coming towards him and runs from him while Purab follows him. Sangram Singh enters into a room and closes the door. Purab too enters the room and asks him who he is and removes his shawl.

Dadi and Dasi go after Abhi and think that if that girl reacts the way Pragya does then she is Pragya and if she gives reactions that of Munni’s then she is Munni and peep into Abhi’s room but can’t see her face. Tannu sees them and wonders what they are doing and Dadi and Dasi see her and go from there thinking she should not know what they are looking at and what they have been thinking.

Tannu wonders what they are looking at and peeps into Abhi’s room and gets burnt seeing Abhi massaging Pragya. Abhi thinks how sad of him to be doing this and feels that Pragya isn’t sleeping and enjoying his condition.

Sangram Singh says to Purab that he has done a big mistake by coming to his area and now he’ll have to face the consequences.

He irritates Purab and says Disha is his love and he touched her without her knowing and he felt an electric shock. Purab gets furious and asks how dare he and hits him. Sangram Singh says he has done a blunder by hitting him in his area and they get into fight.

Abhi thinks Pragya isn’t sleeping and decides to expose her and twists her leg and she gets up saying what is he doing and massage isn’t done this way. He asks how does she know that he was giving her a massage when she was asleep. She tries to give vague reasons but then confesses she wasn’t sleeping and she was liking how good a masseuse he is.

