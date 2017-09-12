Kumkum Bhagya 12th September full episode written update: Alia spoils Purab’s room

Kumkum Bhagya 12th September full episode written update: Dadi prepares everything for Purab and Disha’s first night. Kumkum Bhagya 12th September full episode written update: Dadi prepares everything for Purab and Disha’s first night.

Dadi is keen on decorating Disha’s room for her first night with Purab. She doesn’t want Disha to come in and asks Mitali to guard the door. Disha somehow enters by distracting and scaring Mitali. She’s delighted to see the prep and feels grateful. Dadi blesses her for this essential ritual.

Alia and Tanu are planning to throw Munni out after she gets their papers signed. Mitali comes to inform them about the preparations for Purab’s night to infuriate Alia. Alia breaks her coffee mug in anger. Tanu sends Mitali out and asks her to stop delivering such news. Mitali says that this is important for them to plan their plot accordingly and orders them to assign a share in the property that they’re planning to acquire. Alia wants to spoil Disha’s chance to spend this night with Purab.

The doctor tells Pragya that she can easily help her husband as she loves him a lot. She gives her own lucky pendant to her so that she gets more strength.

Dadi comes to know that Purab will be late and so she calls him to come immediately. She wants Disha and Purab to have a special night in the best manner. Purab had to give up as Dadi was insisting a lot. He leaves office immediately and cancels all his meetings.

Purab and Disha can’t wait to get back home and start their married life ahead. Alia gets in their house as she knows where Purab hides his keys. She enters and starts spoiling the whole decoration in anguish. She throws all the candles on the floor and breaks the candle stand. She cannot believe that Purab has married Disha even though she begged him to marry her. She starts throwing all the flowers hither thither to destroy the decor.

