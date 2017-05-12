Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi leaves the mandap to rescue Pragya from kidnappers

Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi gets the location with the help of the vehicle registration number. Kumkum Bhagya 12th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi gets the location with the help of the vehicle registration number.

Sarla is burning in agony and curses Abhi and his family. She appeals for justice, her daughter Pragya is stuck in a problem, and her caretakers are starting a new life. Abhi removes his ‘sehra’ and decides to go rescue Pragya. Aalia gets tensed, she asks Abhi to first complete the marriage. She says that a groom cannot leave the mandap like this. Abhi says that Aalia should support her brother and she should be sensitive towards Pragya. Now, Tanu’s mother comes and stops Abhi and Sarla. She also asks Abhi not to do this to her daughter. Abhi knows that her health is not good, her life can end anytime. She wants Abhi to give preference to his bride over his secretary. Abhi says that she is not just his secretary, she is his best friend and the most important person. Abhi leaves the mandap. Now, Tanu gets arrogant and stubborn, she threatens Abhi that if he leaves then she will not marry him. She will leave Abhi. Abhi says that he cannot do anything, right now Pragya needs him most and he can sacrifice anything for Pragya.

Abhi, Purab, Sarla and Dadi come outside from where Pragya had been kidnapped. Sarla narrates the whole incident to them. They figure out that the kidnappers were already present in the house as decorators. They kidnapped Pragya in the truck. There, Tanu and her parents are feeling insulted and sad. Tanu’s father blames his wife for everything, he says that they chose a wrong man for their daughter. Mitali is having fun watching the drama unfold, she plans to go near to Tanu. Tanu is hurt, she is behaving wildly. She throws everything and yells. Also, she curses Pragya and says that she cannot tolerate more torture. Pragya is behind her family’s insult, she wants to kill Pragya. Aalia tries to control her, but she yells at Aalia too.

There, Janki comes with Biji and tells the truck number to Abhi and Purab. Abhi plans to track the number and gets the location. Purab says that he has full confidence on his friend. There, Pragya is missing Abhi, she recalls how Abhi had saved her life so many times. She assumes that Abhi and Tanu are married by now, she doesn’t want to meet Abhi post-marriage.

