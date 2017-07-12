Kumkum Bhagya 12th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi saves the unconscious Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya 12th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Rishabh rescue the crowd and Abhi goes outside Kumkum Bhagya 12th July 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Rishabh rescue the crowd and Abhi goes outside

The terrorist threatens to set Abhi on fire with a burning rod in his hand while Karan hits him with his bat on his head and he dies. The fire spreads in the venue and there is a stampede and everyone rushes. Dadi turns on the news and comes to know about the incident and she reaches the venue.

Abhi and Rishabh rescue the crowd and Abhi goes outside. Munni helps Rishabh rescue the crowd and he is impressed by her bravery and selflessness. When all are gone, Abhi tells Rishabh that he should leave and when Rishabh asks him to come along he says he’ll have to find Pragya. Rishabh asks the manager about Karan and he informs him that he left from the back door and Rishabh wonders how could he leave without him. Rishabh asks how she looks and when Abhi shows him the photograph of Pragya, Rishabh tells him that he saw her inside and she helped the crowd selflessly. Abhi goes in to save her and Rishabh follows him. Abhi finds Pragya unconscious amd he picks her up.

Purab and Dadi are still out as they aren’t able to open the door. There Mitali turns on the news and informs the rest about the incident. Abhi and Rishabh aren’t able to find a way out when Karan calls them.

He says he has found a way out and when Rishabh asks how they’ll come up, he says he has a way for that too and throws a ladder.

