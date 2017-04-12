Kumkum Bhagya 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Purab that he can sacrifice his love to keep his promise.

Kumkum Bhagya 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya feels depress and defeated. Kumkum Bhagya 12th April 2017 full episode written update: Pragya feels depress and defeated.

The episode starts at Pragya’s house where Tanu misbehaves with Pragya. Tanu claims her rights on the mangalsutra which Abhi bought for Pragya. She recalls the jewellery shop incident and taunts Pragya that whatever happened in the shop doesn’t prove anything. The destiny has chosen Tanu to be Abhi’s wife. Now, it doesn’t matter if Abhi loves Pragya, the only thing which matters is to whom Abhi gets married. Today, she will wear the same mangalsutra by Abhi’s hand in front of everyone. The mangalsutra has no use for Pragya, she should just give it back. Tanu asks Pragya to attend the marriage and witness the rituals with Tanu as a bride and Abhi as a groom. Pragya is sad, she doesn’t say anything and goes inside to get the mangalsutra. Tanu comes to Sarla and Biji and makes fun of their misery. She invites them to the marriage. Sarla slaps Tanu and says that once Abhi gets his memory back, he will throw Tanu out of his life. Tanu says that once she starts living with Abhi as a wife, the memory and past relationships will not matter to Abhi that much.

Pragya comes and hands over the mangalsutra to Tanu. Tanu smiles and thanks to her. She goes back to the Mehra house and tells Aalia that she went to Pragya’s house to get her stuff back. Aalia and Tanu are very happy that they won the challenge. On the other hand, Purab and Dadi are concerned for Abhi and Pragya. Purab goes to Abhi and confronts him. He asks Abhi not to marry Tanu, and that he shouldn’t reject Pragya for Tanu. He says he knows what Abhi wants, and if Abhi marries Tanu, he will repent his whole life. He explains that the principles and promises are not bigger than anybody’s life and that the decision will ruin both Abhi and Pragya’s lives. Purab is trying his best to convince Abhi to take a wise decision. Purab asks, now that Abhi has confessed his love for Pragya, why is he still confused?

Abhi with teary eyes, hugs Purab and says that he knows he loves Pragya, but he is bound by the promise he made to Tanu. He can sacrifice anything, but cannot break his promise.Pragya is crying and feels bad about her situation. She tells Sarla that this time she is totally shattered, she doesn’t have the strength nor the willingness to stand up again and fight for anything in life. Sarla feels bad for her daughter. Pragya says that she has never felt so depressed, and asks why it always happens with her.

