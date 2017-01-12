Kumkum Bhagya 12 January 2016 full episode written update: Abhi, Pragya rekindle their romance

Purab says she is the only family for him and he can do anything to make Abhi and Pragya reunite. Purab says she is the only family for him and he can do anything to make Abhi and Pragya reunite.

Pragya goes to the police station and questions Purab about all this drama. Purab says that he did all this to get Abhi’s reaction. Now, Abhi will feel that Pragya is with the wrong guy and he will get more emotional for Pragya. Abhi will get more protective for her and now will find the reason to love Pragya. Purab says she is the only family for him and he can do anything to make Abhi and Pragya reunite.

Purab asks Pragya to go to Abhi. This time, it is more important to be around Abhi, Purab can take care of himself. At Abhi’s house, Aalia asks Tanu to tell her whatever happened during their date. After hearing it, she figures out Purab’s plan. She tells Tanu that to reunite Abhi and Pragya, Purab took the blame and then he pushed Abhi towards Pragya in their double date. Then, he gets himself arrested just to show Abhi that Pragya is committed to the wrong guy. Abhi who is already so possessive about Pragya will get more emotional for her after this incident. Aalia worries that Purab’s plan can be successful as it took lots of time for her to guess Purab’s plan. She fears that Pragya will make Abhi commit love for her. She asks Tanu to check where Abhi and Pragya are, she doesn’t want them together for more time. Tanu says they went to get Purab out from the police custody.

Abhi and Pragya are coming out from the police station. Abhi doesn’t find his car which is parked outside the police station. He checks with the police and asks him to help. The constable says that their car is stolen and not towed away. Abhi and Pragya walk towards home. They laugh as the car was stolen right in the front of the police station. Seeing Pragya in a good mood, Abhi says that he always wishes her to smile and feel good. It’s midnight and suddenly it start raining too. Abhi and Pragya run to take a shelter in a nearby hut. They hold each other. Abhi gets romantic and holds Pragya tight. He is about to kiss Pragya but suddenly he pulls himself away. He feels guilty. Pragya also feels that she is unable to control her emotions right now.

Nikhil also stops his car on the same road, he sees Pragya and Abhi together. He enjoys that his ex-girlfriend fiancé is cheating on her, he calls Tanu. He tells her that Abhi and Pragya are on a romantic date. Tanu says he is lying as Abhi and Pragya are worried about Purab and went to rescue him from the jail. Nikhil says that after seeing them it doesn’t look that they are worried about anything, in fact, they are enjoying a rainy night together in each other’s arm.