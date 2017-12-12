Kumkum Bhagya 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Sangram Singh reaches out to Purab and Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Purab looks at Disha and wonders if he has made a mistake by marrying her. Kumkum Bhagya 12 December 2017 full episode written update: Purab looks at Disha and wonders if he has made a mistake by marrying her.

Pragya is scolding Abhi for messing the room and he says he does it intentionally to make it look like someone has lived here and it’s called the lived in look of the room. Abhi picks up the stuff and Pragya gets up to help him but feels dizzy. Abhi makes her sit and Pragya says whether he believes it or not but she is Pragya, that Pragya who is educated and who used to be a teacher once. Abhi asks her to rest and says she can ring the bell and call Robin or him if she needs anything.

There Disha and Purab are welcoming the groom and Purab flirts with Disha by brushing her hand with his. Everyone gets in the venue and Disha stumbles and Purab catches her in his arms and they share a romantic moment.

Sangram Singh reaches the venue with his goons and says Purab and Disha made a big mistake by coming here and now they both shall die. His goon asks him to let it be as if anyone recognises him then they’ll have to face police. Sangram Singh says he doesn’t care and he enters the venue covering his face with the shawl and starts looking for Disha and Purab. He sees Disha and decides to change his plan and instead of killing her, he decides to take her along as he is mesmerized by her beauty. Purab looks at Disha and wonders if he has made a mistake by marrying her as he isn’t able to give her the love she deserves while Disha looks at him and thinks Purab cares for her a lot therefore he stayed back even when he was so upset with her.

Suhana’s mom asks Purab and Disha to do the “gathbabdhan” and they walk there looking into each others eyes. Dadi says to Dasi that she feels that the evidences they have been shown are there to manipulate them and she feels this girl is Pragya. Dasi says why would she pretend to be Munni then and Dadi says she did it before when she changed herself when Abhi comes there and says that girl has got swollen foot and asks them to massage her. Dasi says they aren’t masseuse and Abhi asks Dadi to do it the way she used to do it to him. Dadi says she can’t recall it and asks him to do it.

