Kumkum Bhagya 11th September full episode written update: Pragya asks Munni to prove that Alia is using her

Kumkum Bhagya 11th September full episode written update: Alia and Tanu ask Munni to the papers signed so that they can get more properties and stocks signed. Kumkum Bhagya 11th September full episode written update: Alia and Tanu ask Munni to the papers signed so that they can get more properties and stocks signed.

Munni is amused to see Pragya in front of her and says that she’s a true blessing. She was wishing for Pragya from God and there she is. Pragya keeps staring right back at her and Munni asks her to confirm if she’s Pragya. Pragya agrees to being who she is and starts questioning about her identity and purpose of living with Abhi. Munni lets her vent out and explains how Alia and Tanu plotted this against Abhi. She tells Pragya about Alia’s plan of placing her in place of Pragya and how she kidnapped her kids to blackmail her all the more. She was satisfied with her life but she was forced to act as an imposer to betray Abhi.

Alia and Tanu arrive at the temple to check on Munni. Pragya asks for some proof to realise that Munni is saying the truth. She talks about how deeply Abhi loves her and that made her realise that she’s betraying Abhi in the worst ways. She used to pray to God for Pragya to come back so that she can save her family. Her husband is purely committed to her and she didn’t take away any of Pragya’s rights.

Tanu trips on the stairs and this is when Munni comes to know that Alia has come to check on her. She sends Pragya back so that Alia doesn’t come to know that Pragya is alive. Munni promises to meet her tomorrow at the temple with proof. Alia comes and asks Munni whom she was talking to as she heard everything. Munni says that she was only praying to God for help. Alia and Tanu tell her that she cannot go outside the house without them.

Alia and Tanu ask Munni to get those papers signed quickly after which they’ll get more properties and stocks signed. They threaten her to work as per their instructions and not act smart at all. While walking inside the room, Abhi bumps into Munni again. She thinks about Pragya being so lucky to have a husband like him and how he’d hate her for betraying him. But she’s lucky enough to have spent these days with him which will be memorable.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd