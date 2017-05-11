Kumkum Bhagya 11th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Tanu are almost married

Kumkum Bhagya 11th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) is speechless, he knows that he is doing wrong to Pragya (Sriti Jha) Kumkum Bhagya 11th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) is speechless, he knows that he is doing wrong to Pragya (Sriti Jha)

The Kumkum Bhagya episode starts with Sarla whose condition is not good, but still she came to Mehra house to tell Abhi about Pragya. Meanwhile, Tanu is taking pheras with Abhi. Purab and Dassi are praying to God for some miracle. Sarla comes inside and gets shocked to see Abhi and Tanu taking pheras. Sarla hurriedly comes in front, but before she can say anything, Aalia stops Sarla and asks her to go upstairs. Sarla slaps Aalia and asks her to stay away. Tanu is happy that it is their last phera, after that nobody can separate her from Abhi.

She walks up to Abhi and stops him from taking the last phera. She pours water on the fire and asks the pandit to stop chanting mantras. She goes to Abhi and confronts him. She claims that Pragya loves Abhi and Abhi had shown her so many dreams, he gave the commitment to her. Now, why he is leaving Pragya like this?

If he used to claim that he loves Pragya, then why he is marrying Tanu? How can he forget Pragya who had put her life in danger so many times for Abhi. Abhi has left Pragya in agony.

Abhi is speechless, he knows that he is doing wrong to Pragya. Sarla is so furious that she keeps on shouting at Abhi and Dadi. Dadi is worried that Sarla will say the truth, she will tell Abhi that Pragya is his wife. Dadi requests Sarla to calm down, she tells Sarla that Abhi is equally worried for Pragya and he is feeling guilty too. Sarla asks Dadi to not give any explanation, she says that she had sent Pragya with her as Dadi was claiming that she will make Abhi marry Pragya. But, now seeing all this, she has lost the confidence in Dadi. They are happily enjoying Abhi’s marriage, do they know where is Pragya? Abhi gets worried, he asks about Pragya. Sarla says that she has been kidnapped by the goons and the worst thing is that they have abducted her from Abhi’s home. They were so dangerous that they injured Sarla too. Abhi, Purab and Dadi are shocked, Abhi wonders why would anyone kidnap Pragya during his wedding. Sarla says that some people are afraid that Abhi can change his mind and refuse to marry Tanu in Pragya’s presence. She says that she can see her daughter in pain, but she cannot see her dead. She is afraid what those men are doing with Pragya. She demands immediate action from Abhi and Purab. Purab says that they will find Pragay and rescue her.

Aalia comes in between and says she is also worried about Pragya. She says that she will call the DCP, and the police will take care of Pragya. Meanwhile, they will complete the marriage rituals, it is almost done. Also, Sarla can’t blame Abhi for Pragya’s kidnaping, it is not his job to find her. Purab and Dadi feel very disgusted, but they don’t want to put more pressure on Abhi. Sarla looks towards Abhi.

