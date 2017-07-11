Kumkum Bhagya 11th July 2017 full episode written update: Terrorists attack Abhi’s concert

Kumkum Bhagya 11th July 2017 full episode written update: When Abhi reaches Pragya the human bomb holds Pragya’s arm and pushes her. Kumkum Bhagya 11th July 2017 full episode written update: When Abhi reaches Pragya the human bomb holds Pragya’s arm and pushes her.

Abhi notices Munni and keeps staring at her with teary eyes and he reminces all the moments he spent with her in the last few days. Munni disappears from his sight and he goes to the green room leaving the performance in between. Purab follows him there and asks him why he came backstage. Abhi tells him that he saw Pragya in a weird attire and she was trying to say something but he couldn’t get it. Purab asks him if he is lying but Abhi says he is going out to find her. Purab says Abhi can’t go between the crowd therefore he’ll go and check.

There Aaliya and Tannu enter the venue and split in different directions.

Purab goes to look for Pragya and asks security guard if he has seen the girl in the photograph. He says may be but he doesn’t remember. Purab asks him to bring her to back stage if he meets her and also not let anyone go out of the venue after the concert gets over until he approves. Purab then goes to look in the crowd and gets a glimpse of Pragya (Munni). By the time he gets conscious Munni walks away. Purab goes out of the venue to look for her.

Outside the venue two terrorists are planning to kill the crowd by the human bomb that one if them is wearing. The other one goes to lock every backdoor and they both enter the venue by shooting the security guard.

There Karan is talking to his girlfriend in backstage and plans a date. Rishabh comes and Karan tells him that he has a date and he is leaving but Rishabh says he has an appearance at stage once Abhi is done with his performance. Karan says he need not wait for Abhi to complete the performance. Rishabh hugs him and says he saved him from humiliation on the stage. Karan says he’ll do the same some day. Karan tells him that he likes to be pampered by him.

There Abhi sees Munni again and he shouts Pragya. The crowd starts cheering for Abhi and Pragya and he jumps on the crowd who carries him backward in Munni’s direction. When Abhi reaches Pragya the human bomb holds Pragya’s arm and pushes her. Abhi sees that and the terrorist removes his jacket and tells them that they all are about to die and it’s a terrorist attack.

Purab hears Abhi shouting Pragya’s name and runs in to see their reunion but finds the guards dead their.

There the manager goes and informs Rishabh and Karan who are at backstage about the attack. Purab calls Rishabh and he tells him about the situation. Rishabh calls the inspector and Purab also informs the commissioner. Rishabh goes on the stage while Karan tries to stop him. Rishabh says he has organised the concert and they have come here because of him.

Rishabh tries to talk to the terrorists but he threatens him. Abhi asks Rishabh to step back and he tries to talk to them. Abhi gives them a speech on humanity and peace. Abhi asks the bomber to think about the children around and asks him to think if he would be able to live with the guilt and the human bomber (Bobby) goes in to deep analysis while his partner is constantly reminding him of his mission and provoking him to press the button. Bobby says he won’t be able to do this and removes the bomb jacket and throws it aside. His partner shoots him with a bullet and Bobby thanks Abhi for saving him from the blame and for saving so many people.

Bobby’s partner says now he’ll complete the mission and reaches out to the bomb jacket. As he bends to pick the jacket Karan picks it up and asks if he couldn’t understand what all was said. The terrorist says he’ll die now and pulls the trigger when Rishabh runs and pushes him. The terrorist again goes to pick it up when Abhi kicks it and the terrorist points gun at Abhi. Meanwhile Karan picks his bat and hits a ball that hits the gun in the hand of terrorist and it falls. Karan winks at Abhi and says now they are equal for saving each other.

