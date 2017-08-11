Kumkum Bhagya 11th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab sits on mandap with Disha

Kumkum Bhagya 11th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab sits on the mandap and wonders how to inform Disha that she is marrying him. Kumkum Bhagya 11th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab sits on the mandap and wonders how to inform Disha that she is marrying him.

Munni is having kheer when Mitali joins her and asks her why she is having stolen kheer and she offers her to have it. There Purab is stressing in how to save Disha from Sangram Singh when he sees his reflection in the mirror who asks him to marry Disha as this is the only option left to save her. He is in dilemma if he should marry her because he loves Bulbul but then his reflection reminds him of Bulbul’s last promise and disappears. Purab then reminisces all the moments with Bulbul and then those with Disha and then decides to marry Disha in order to save her from Sangram.

There Tanu is irritated and Aaliya tries to make her understand that they can’t make a move for her and Abhi till Munni is successful in developing hatred for Pragya. Tanu says Abhi is not going to hate Pragya and she isn’t thinking about her at all right now as she is just dreaming about herself and Purab, Tanu leaves. Aaliya thinks she is right as she is now just concentrating on Purab and she actually doesn’t care about her right now.

Next we see Purab wearing Sangram Singh’s clothes when Sangram Singh’s goons knock at the door. Purab thinks he should hide Sangram Singh till he get married to Disha but since they are constantly knocking at the door he opens the door and the goons ask him to go downstairs as the priest is nagging about the muhurat. Purab sits on the mandap and wonders how should he inform Disha that he is sitting at the mandap as she should know that she is marrying him. Priest asks them to put forward their hands and asks Disha to put hers on his hand. Disha doesn’t do that and her Bua holds her hand and puts it on Purab’s hand, Disha wonders Sangram Singh’s hand was tough and how did it get this soft.

There Aaliya reminisces her and Purab’s dating days. While Abhi is in his room thinking why did Purab agreed for this contract to sing for a horror movie song. Aaliya knocks on Abhi’s door and Abhi thinks its Pragya and says she need not knock. Abhi opens the door after constant knock and asks why she is here. Aaliya says she came here to meet Pragya and Abhi asks her to tell him what she wanted to talk to her. She calls him bhai but Abhi asks her to not call him bhai. Aaliya does a drama that she doesn’t know what else to say and says she actually wanted to talk to him through Pragya and Abhi asks her to come to the point.

Aaliya asks him to get her married to Purab and says that he also loves Pragya and he must know how important love is in one’s life and her life will be sorted once she gets the love of her life. Abhi says Purab is not there for her to play with like she plays with others. Aaliya says she has Changed and she wants to make all good and change herself and that can happen when Purab will be in her life. Abhi asks if she thinks Purab will agree or she thinks that she deserves him.

