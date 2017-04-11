Kumkum Bhagya 11th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Pragya he has to keep his promise and marry Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya 11th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Pragya that he is afraid that Tanu will harm herself. Kumkum Bhagya 11th April 2017 full episode written update: Abhi tells Pragya that he is afraid that Tanu will harm herself.

Abhi tells Pragya that he doesn’t want to be selfish. If he will reject Tanu then her family’s will be defamed in the society. Abhi seems puzzled, he says breaking a promise is a very big thing for him. He cannot cancel the marriage at the last minute. He is afraid that Tanu will harm herself and her mother, who has been diagnosed with last stage cancer, can also die after hearing that Abhi is breaking the marriage. Pragya is numb, she doesn’t say a single word and just leaves the place. She comes to Purab and Dadi and tells them about it. Purab wants to confront Abhi, but Pragya stops him. She says this is her destiny, she doesn’t want to stretch this anymore. Pragya leaves for home. There, Abhi is sitting alone and cursing himself that Pragya is hurt because of him. Suddenly, he gets up and leaves the house.

Meanwhile, Aalia and Tanu are busy in finishing the champagne bottle. Totally unaware of the happenings outside their room, they are in the mood to celebrate. Tanu’s mother comes and tells them that Abhi has proposed to Pragya and he was planning to break the marriage. She also tells them that how she stopped Abhi and now the marriage will happen. Aalia and Tanu gets relieved, they compliment Tanu’s mother’s cleverness and the celebration continues.

Pragya in a devastating state, is walking alone towards her home. She recalls the happy moments she spent with Abhi. Dadi is worried whether Pragya has reached home or not, she calls Biji to know about Pragya. Sarla and Biji also get worried. Pragya comes with teary eyes and a broken heart. Sarla asks what happened to her, but she doesn’t answer and locks herself inside the room. Pragya is looking at her wedding pics and cries for Abhi. There, Abhi is sitting in the pub and getting drunk. He is resentful and sad.

In the next scene, Purab is cursing the circumstances. He says it happens all the time. Dadi says, she will not let this happen this time, now that Abhi has confessed his love, she will not let him take the step back. Next morning, Aalia and Tanu’s mother taunt Dadi that after all their struggle, the wedding day has come and now no one can stop Tanu from marrying Abhi. Aalia doesn’t find Tanu in her room. Pragya opens the door and finds Tanu, who has come to tease her. She asks Pragya that why she tried so hard to win Abhi.

