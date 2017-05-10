Kumkum Bhagya 10th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi falls off the mandap during the phera

Kumkum Bhagya 10th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Tanu are about to get married. Kumkum Bhagya 10th May 2017 full episode written update: Abhi and Tanu are about to get married.

Nikhil comes to Purab and makes fun of him. Aalia signals Nikhil to come aside. There, at the mandap, while taking the phera, Abhi starts getting flashbacks of his marriage with Pragya. He gets unsteady and falls down. Everyone gathers around him, Abhi tells everyone that he is getting a sense of deja vu, it seems that all this happened before too. He says that he wants to recall the girl’s face who is taking phera with him. Tanu’s mother says that because of heat and stress, he is just having hallucinations. She asks him to complete the pheras and take rest after that. Purab and Dadi argue to allow Abhi to take some rest, but Tanu’s mother asks pandit to chant the mantras fast. Dadi gets furious and scolds Tanu’s mother, she asks pandit to stop. She takes Abhi away from the mandap and make him sit on the sofa.

Abhi says that he has a strong feeling that the visuals he sees every time has some connection with his past. But, he is not able to see the face of the bride, neither is he able to remember anything. Dadi wants to tell him about his wife Pragya, but seeing his condition she stops herself. She goes to Abhi’s room to get his medicine. Aalia comes there and threatens Dadi that if she tries to do something nasty then she can harm Pragya. Dadi asks Aalia to tell where Pragya is, Aalia smiles and says she doesn’t know. There, Abhi shows doubts that Purab and others are hiding something from him, there is something very alarming in his past. Purab and Dassi don’t say anything. Aalia walks up to them and gives medicine to Abhi. She takes Abhi to the mandap. Purab is feeling helpless, he again goes to Aalia and requests her to tell them about Pragya. He tells that he is the one who made Tanu unconscious to replace her with Pragya. But, he is not able to figure out when Aalia got to know about it and the brides got replaced again. Aalia wonders how Purab can be so insensitive and immoral. Purab threatens Aalia and says that Abhi and Pragya’s match was made in heaven, no one can break their relationship. Aalia laughs at him and says that Team Pragya needs to call an angel to stop the marriage. The marriage will be over in 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, Tanu will be the wife to Abhi officially, and then Aalia will welcome their angel with full warmth.

