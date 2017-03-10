Kumkum Bhagya 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Tanu conspires to burn Pragya alive

Kumkum Bhagya 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi forces Pragya to drink the juice from the same glass together. Kumkum Bhagya 10th March 2017 full episode written update: Abhi forces Pragya to drink the juice from the same glass together.

Abhi gives his favourite juice drink to Pragya and asks if she like the taste. But, someone collides with Pragya and the glass get dropped on the floor. Abhi forces Pragya to drink the juice from the same glass together. They put two straws and enjoy each other’s company. Mitali is scared, thinking whether she should help Tanu kill Pragya or not. She gets greedy and decides to do the job.

There, Abhi is thinking to share his feelings with Pragya. Now that Pragya has given so many hints, he should not take more time to propose her. Pragya comes near Abhi and asks what he wants to say to her. Abhi is about to express his feelings, but someone calls Abhi for work. Pragya tells Abhi that she can wait and sends Abhi. Mitali sends Pragya to the kitchen saying that she is needed there. Pragya goes to the kitchen and finds that nobody is there to serve starters. She starts arranging things. There, Tanu comes with the diesel containers and pours down the diesel on the kitchen floor through the door. Before, Tanu can lock the door, Daasi comes and takes Pragya with her. Tanu hides behind the door.

Tanu asks Mitali to send Pragya again. Mitali says she will not call Pragya again, she is not a Tanu’s servant, her job is to call Pragya only once. She also threatens Tanu. Mitali orders Tanu to hand over all her diamond jewellery to her after the party otherwise she will tell Abhi about Tanu’s conspiracy. Tanu is irritated, she thinks she has lost the chance to burn Pragya. But, Pragya again goes to the kitchen to order more food. Tanu gets happy and follows her to the kitchen.

Abhi is talking to organisers regarding the release date and other details of the album. Abhi asks them to fix an appointment with Pragya to have a formal discussion about it. They ask him to call Pragya. Abhi is searching for Pragya, Aalia asks him to look for Tanu and not Pragya. Abhi says that he wants Pragya for some work.

There, Tanu has locked the kitchen door from outside. Pragya thinks that Abhi is trying to tease her and he has locked her inside. She takes Abhi’s name and says open the door. Tanu hears her and gets more angry. She says that every time Pragya just takes Abhi’s name. She lights up the matchstick to burn Pragya.

