Kumkum Bhagya 10th June 2017 full episode written update: Contract killer plans to set Abhi and Pragya on fire

Kumkum Bhagya 10th June 2017 full episode written update: Abhi holds Pragya but she is sceptical about his intentions.

Lightening strikes and Pragya hugs Abhi. They keep hugging each other for a few minutes while in the car. There Purab along with Sarla, Dadi and Biji reach the location and wonder if Pragya and Abhi were there. Purab sees some lights on over there and says they were surely here as lights are still on. Dadi worries while Sarla consoles her that she should think positive.

There Abhi holds Pragya but she is sceptical about his intentions. He sets her on her seat and says she must sleep. Pragya says they both should sleep. While they close their eyes they both see that they were about to kiss while they were on fire. They open their eyes and Abhi asks what did she see. Pragya says nothing. Abhi says a task was left incomplete while they were in the middle of the haystack. Abhi bends to kiss her while Damroo and his troops reach there and start opening the car doors. Pragya gets tensed and Abhi says he’ll go out and handle them but Pragya asks him to stay with her as he is in this situation because of her and now if anything has to happens it should happen to them together.

Damroo calls the contract killer and Nikhil and tells him that they have found them and they are locked inside the car. Nikhil stays quite as Aaliya is with him. The contract killer asks Damroo if he has petrol in his car. Damroo says he keeps his tank full. He asks him to get petrol from his car and set the car on fire.

Pragya keeps panicking and irritating Abhi while he tries to start the car with the help of wires. Damroo shows them a gun and says this is the last warning to open the door and come out or else let him know if they would like to die through a bullet or fire.

They don’t respond and Damroo sends his troops to get petrol from their car. Abhi finds ignition and the car starts. Damroo asks his troops to stop the car as the car stalls. Damroo laughs at them and says this is why no one should fall in love.

