Kumkum Bhagya 10th July 2017 full episode written update: Munni reaches out to Abhi at his concert

Kumkum Bhagya 10th July 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya and Tanu are blaming each other for creating problems instead of providing solution.

Munni opens the door and Aaliya and Tanu come in, she asks why they are here and Aaliya shows her Abhi’s photo and Munni jokes that she agreed for the marriage. Tanu says he is her boyfriend and Aaliya shows her Pragya’s photograph and tells her that she is Abhi’s wife and their friend. Munni is astounded to see her duplicate. Munni says she can see that there is something wrong she asks her if Pragya really was their friend. Tanu says she was actually the other woman between Abhi and Tanu. Munni says how can she be the other woman when they were married. Aaliya tells her that Abhi is lost in Pragya’s memories and she wants him to get over her and move on. She says they want her to make such bad image of hers that Abhi starts hating her. Munni says she won’t do such things. Aaliya takes out money from her bag and is about to throw it on Munni’s face but gives it to Tanu instead, who offers it to Munni. Munni still refuses. Tanu then threatens her that they have killed Pragya and it won’t take them much to kill her or kidnap any of her kids. Munni pulls out a knife and puts it on Tanu’s neck she says she isn’t afraid of them and she’ll kill them here only. Munni asks them to pick up their one lakh and leave.

Next we see Munni and her niece walking past a tea seller where her niece hears on radio about Abhi’s concert and that he’ll give away half the money raised to sponsor the education of a poor girl child. When they get to know that it’s Abhi, Munni decides to go and tell Abhi what Aaliya and Tanu are planning as she finds him a nice person.

There Aaliya and Tanu are blaming each other for creating problems instead of providing solution. Tanu says she is afraid that Munni should not tell about this to Abhi, Purab or Dadi. Aaliya says she isn’t that smart or else she would have accepted their offer. She says she should instead concentrate on how they get Munni to work for them.

Next we see Abhi reaches the concert venue where Rishabh welcomes him and tells him that his younger brother Karan will share the stage with him for few minutes. Purab resists but Abhi says its ok. Karan enters with crowd wooing him. Rishabh introduces him to Abhi and Abhi asks him which team he plays for. Karan responds with attitude and as the conversation is about to heat up between them, Rishabh stops them by saying that media is here.

Munni on the other hand is trying to enter but the bouncer stops her. A politician comes there and Munni enters in along with her by hiding behind a bouquet. There Aaliya and Tanu reach home and Tanu turns on TV to watch Abhi’s concert while Aaliya asks her to let her concentrate on how to make Munni work for them. Tanu tells her that Munni has already reached the venue and she was saying she isn’t smart enough. Aaliya asks her to stop arguing as they should go there and stop her and they leave.

Abhi performs and it’s announced that Abhi and Karan are about to share the stage. Munni asks someone where can she find Abhi and he tells her that he’ll enter from the stage. Abhi and Karan are walking on stage when Karan stumbles and Abhi handles him. He thanks him and Abhi says he knows how to stay back and still go ahead through experience.

They both leave stage and Rishabh praises Abhi for his humility in front of Karan and he asks him to stop. Abhi starts performing a song while Munni tries to reach out to him. She calls for his name from the crowd. Abhi sees her but couldn’t listen to what she was saying and stares at her blankly while “Allah waariyan” plays in the background.

