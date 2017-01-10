Kumkum Bhagya 10th January 2016 full episode written update: Tanu is upset as Abhi and Pragya win best couple award

Tanu gets more angry. She says she should not have come for the date with Abhi. Tanu gets more angry. She says she should not have come for the date with Abhi.

The episode starts at the club. The host announces Abhi and Pragya as the best jodi and give away the gifts. Abhi makes Pragya wear the tiara. Pragya is very happy, she keeps on smiling. Purab is happy too but Tanu is upset. Abhi asks Purab why he seems happy, his girlfriend’s name was announced with someone else. Purab says he is happy as they are friends and Abhi has won the title.

There, Aalia is suspecting that Dadi and Daasi know Purab’s plan and that is why they are not worried about Pragya. She calls Tanu to know the status at the party. Tanu tells her everything, she orders Tanu to be with Abhi and do not let Pragya come near him. She blames Purab for it.

The host of the party invites the best jodi on the stage to dance. While dancing with Pragya, Abhi feels nostalgic. He feels that all this has happened before. He takes Pragya aside and tells her about it. He shares that sometimes he recalls past things and he gets disturbed. He also says that he is not satisfied with Aalia’s explanations. Pragya asks what exactly he sees? Abhi asks her to help him out. Pragya says she will help him. She thinks that she should take more time to tell the truth to Abhi as she doesn’t want to pressurise Abhi’s memory anymore.

Purab is dancing with some random girl at the club. When Pragya enjoys it, Abhi asks her, how can she let Purab dance with another girl. She should feel insecure. Pragya says she was also dancing with him so she is letting Purab do that. Tanu asks Abhi to dance with her as they are the real life couple. Abhi makes excuses to avoid her. But, Tanu gets adamant, Abhi says that Pragya has hurt his foot while dancing so he cannot dance. Tanu gets irritated. Tanu gets a dance request from one of her fans. Before Tanu, Abhi agrees and asks Tanu to dance with him. Tanu gets more angry. She says she should not have come for the date with Abhi.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd