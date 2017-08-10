Kumkum Bhagya 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Purab hits Sangram to ensure he faints

Kumkum Bhagya 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya scolds Tanu for speaking out without thinking when Tanu slaps her and says even she has hands. Kumkum Bhagya 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya scolds Tanu for speaking out without thinking when Tanu slaps her and says even she has hands.

Abhi hits his foot and Tanu comes to massage it and applies ointment and Abhi, thinking her as Pragya, says he knew she would come as she can’t see him in pain and Abhi rememberd how Pragya said she loves him and comes back to reality. Abhi asks her to leave but Tanu asks what happened all of a sudden as he was talking to her with so much of love. Abhi says he thought her to be Pragya but Tanu says he is living in a dreamland with Pragya and asks him to be with her as she came to his life before Pragya and he used to love her. She says he proposed to her and she is still the same. Abhi asks her to leave but she keeps on blabbering that she loves him and knows Pragya is his wife but she doesn’t love him and they have nothing like a couple. Abhi yells at her when Munni comes there and asks what happened. She hesitates to see Abhi and Tanu while Tanu is trying to get close to Abhi, she says she came at a wrong time but Abhi asks her to stop as Tanu is the one who must leave. Abhi shows to Tanu that she is his wife and he gets happiness to be around her and nothing can match that. Tanu says this girl whom he is assuming to be Pragya is not Pragya and why isn’t he getting that Pragya is dead and when she was about to tell that she is Munni and her truth, Munni gets happy thinking she won’t have to act anymore and she’ll be free now but then Aaliya comes there and slaps Tanu and asks how dare she talk such things about Pragya and they both leave.

There Sangram Singh is cleaning his clothes in a room when Purab enters there and talks to him for letting Disha go as this won’t be good for him or Disha. Sangram Singh asks him if they have any love but Purab refuses and Sangram Singh makes fun of Purab and tells that he’ll make her pay for slapping him in the market. He says Disha’s seven generations would have to pay for it, when Purab pushes him to stop going out and Sangram Singh’s head hits a log on the wall and he falls down on floor and faints. Purab wonders what should he do. Disha is sitting at the mandap thinking that these are few moments when she can breath freely as after getting married to him he won’t even let her breath. She thinks she can’t marry him as it is equivalent to suicide but then if she refuses, Sangram would punish her father and Bua and for them she’ll have to marry Sangram Singh.

There Aaliya scolds Tanu for speaking out without thinking when Tanu slaps her and says even she has hands and she shouldn’t have slapped her in front of Abhi and Munni. Aaliya says she does so much of hard work and Tanu spoils everything, when Tanu says she doesn’t think about her at all as she is making her way to get married to Purab and isn’t thinking about her, when Munni comes there and says it’s good that Aaliya slapped her or else she would have puked everything in front of Abhi. Aaliya asks her why she didn’t stop her and Munni says she couldn’t think of anything and says she tried signaling her but Tanu wasn’t ready to move her eyes from Abhi and she even winked at her but then she slapped her. Aaliya warns her that her “chutka” is still with them so she shouldn’t try to act smart. Munni asks her to not scold her when Tanu created the whole scene.

Abhi comes there and Munni says to Tanu that she shouldn’t do this again as she can’t take anything against her husband. Tanu says what if she does and Munni tries to signal her that Abhi is coming there but Tanu doesn’t understand when Aaliya sees Abhi and interferes and apologizes to Abhi and Pragya on Tanu’s behalf.

