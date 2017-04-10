Kumkum Bhagya 10th April 2017 full episode written update: Tanu’s mother lies that she has cancer and will die soon

Kumkum Bhagya: In the next scene, Abhi comes to talk to Pragya. He is tensed, he tells Pragya that he always did the right thing, he has never hurt anyone. Kumkum Bhagya: In the next scene, Abhi comes to talk to Pragya. He is tensed, he tells Pragya that he always did the right thing, he has never hurt anyone.

Pragya is excited to share the news with Dadi and Purab. She comes to Dadi and hugs her. She says she got a bumper lottery finally and Abhi has expressed his love to her. She tells them about whatever happened in the room. Purab is surprised how come it happened all of a sudden. Dadi gives lots of blessings to Pragya. Dadi and Dassi are excited to kick Tanu and her mother out of the house. Dadi says let Aalia and Tanu make the arrangements of the marriage, they will make Pragya marry Abhi. They will celebrate Pragya and Abhi’s second marriage.

Tanu’s mother lies to Abhi that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which is non-curable. She again emotionally blackmails him that she has not shared it with Tanu as she is excited to marry her prince charming. She doesn’t want to spoil her daughter’s happiness. She just wishes to see her daughter married to Abhi and then she can die without any worries. She says such emotional dialogues to Abhi that makes him sentimental. She knows how to use Abhi’s weakness. He will not be able to cancel the marriage with Tanu as he is a good natured guy, now he is forced to marry Tanu. There, team Pragya is celebrating their victory. Dadi asks Pragya to make the amendments now as the bride’s name need to be changed. Dadi and Dassi plan to go to Aalia’s room to inform her. Purab asks where is Abhi. Pragya tells them that Tanu’s mother took him aside to talk something important. They get scared and ask Pragya to go to Abhi otherwise Tanu’s mother will plot something against them. Dadi comes to Abhi and senses that Tanu’s mother has played her cards, now it would be difficult to make Abhi announce anything.

Also Read: Half Girlfriend Trailer: Dear Bollywood, there is more to modern romance than cliches, friendzoning

In the next scene, Abhi comes to talk to Pragya. He is tensed, he tells Pragya that he always did the right thing, he has never hurt anyone. Pragya asks what he is trying to say. Abhi says that he cannot cancel the marriage, he is helpless, he cannot break his promise. Pragya is shocked.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd