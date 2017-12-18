Kumkum Bhagya completes 1000 episodes: Ekta Kapoor throws a star-studded bash, see inside photos

Kumkum Bhagya has remained on top of the TRP charts ever since its inception, becoming one of the most successful shows from the banner of Ekta Kapoor. Kumkum Bhagya has remained on top of the TRP charts ever since its inception, becoming one of the most successful shows from the banner of Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor’s prime-time hit show Kumkum Bhagya will complete 1000 episodes on December 21. Balaji Telefilms adds another feather to its already decked up hat with Kumkum Bhagya which is one of the longest-running soap operas on the small screen and the cast celebrated the occassion in Mumbai. Apart from the lead actors of the show Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Leena Jumani, the big bash was also graced by television A-listers Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani along with Ekta Kapoor herself.

The Czarina of television Ekta Kapoor threw a bash for all her favourite actors and friends to celebrate the 1000 episodes of Kumkum Bhagya. Thanks to Ekta’s creative antiques, the show has remained among the top rated ones and quite popular with the audience for years.

While Shabbir Ahluwalia who won hearts with his stint as Rockstar Abhi in the show dazzled in an all-black look, Leena Jumani who portrays the role of Tanu in the show also looked her stylish best at the event. Female lead Sriti Jha looked pretty in red. Others cast members were also spotted.

Divyanka Tripathi, currently seen as Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s other blockbuster show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also came. Her co-actor Karan Patel was accompanied by his wife Anita Bhargava Patel at the party. Even Anita Hassanandani, who plays Shagun in the show, marked her presence in a sizzling black dress.

The cast of Kundali Bhagya, the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, also joined the squad for the bash including Deepak Dhoopar and Anjum Fakih.

Check out all the pictures from the red carpet of Kumkum Bhagya bash.

Check out some inside pictures shared by fan clubs and the actors themselves.

We even saw some cake cutting videos from the bash.

Kumkum Bhagya began airing on 15 April 2014. It has remained on top of the TRP charts ever since its inception, becoming one of the most successful shows from the banner of Ekta Kapoor.

