Kumkum Bhagya 10 February 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil wants Pragya to freeze to death

Tanu comes and asks Abhi to dance with her. Abhi, who is standing with Pragya, asks for her permission to dance with Tanu. Pragya says that she is not stopping him from doing anything. Abhi says he wants her to stop him. Tanu is irritated, she pulls Abhi to the dance floor. She purposely takes Abhi away from Pragya so that Nikhil can get a chance to kill Pragya. But, as always, Abhi gets irked of her and leaves her alone in the party. Meanwhile, Nikhil hires two goons who will help him to murder Pragya.

In the next scene, Pragya is looking for Abhi everywhere. Nikhil comes dressed as a Sikh and asks Pragya for help. He lies to Pragya that he is the manager there and right now he is in trouble. Abhi is angry at some mismanagement from the hotel’s side and now he wants Pragya’s help to handle Abhi’s anger. He takes Pragya to the store room, which is in the basement. He makes some excuse and leaves Pragya alone in that room. He locks the door. Nikhil tells Tanu that he plans to lock Pragya in a cold storage room till the time she suffocates. Now nobody knows that she is inside, her phone is also missing. Tanu is glad, she shares everything with Aalia. They all are very happy knowing that Pragya will freeze to death. Aalia wants to see Pragya dying, she asks Nikhil about it. Nikhil says that he has made the arrangements, they can watch Pragya dying.

There, Abhi is looking for Pragya in the party. When he is not able to find her, he goes to Purab to check. He finds Dadi and Daasi with him. Dassi says that Pragya is the star of the party, she has stolen all the charm and attention. Abhi agrees and smiles. He asks Purab about Pragya. Purab says that Abhi had always accompanied her since she has entered into the party, Purab doesn’t know where she is.

