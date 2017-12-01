Kumkum Bhagya 1 December 2017 full episode written update: Pragya saves Abhi from snake

Kumkum Bhagya 1 December 2017 full episode written update: Dasi praises Pragya’s braveness and says she saved Abhi’s life. Kumkum Bhagya 1 December 2017 full episode written update: Dasi praises Pragya’s braveness and says she saved Abhi’s life.

Chacha ji is trying to break the door and Pragya tries to break in but Simolika tries to stop her and says she should not go in as the snake might get disturbed and might harm her but Pragya doesn’t give in and Simolika thinks this girl always spoils her plan. Abhi inside is talking to snake. While trying to sneak out, as he moves the snake hisses and he lies back on the bed. He shouts for someone to break in and save him. He says he is a rockstar and he should die gracefully not by a mere snake bite.

Chachi ji breaks the door and Pragya gets in and closes the door. Tannu thinks that if she succeeds in saving Abhi then he’ll get impressed with her. Abhi asks her to save him and she says she’ll handle it and as she moves, it hisses again and Abhi yells at her and they both argue. She says she’ll think of something. She gets a towel from the bathroom and puts it on the snake and it goes away.

Dasi praises Pragya’s braveness and says she saved Abhi’s life, Chacha ji says they should just call forest department as the snake must around. Tannu starts cribbing again that Munni saved abhi and now he’ll start falling for her and cries that abhi is saved. Aaliya asks her to shutup and get over it. Simolika is standing there all lost in her thoughts and Mitali asks her if she isn’t happy that her boss is saved and she says she was thinking about work and goes. Mitali says to Aaliya that she is strange and goes.

Abhi and Pragya argue again she says she won’t save him now and he can go and live with the snake. She goes and sits on the couch and abhi notices snake over the couch. He asks her not to move and pulls her over him and save her.

Simolika goes and talks to the snake charmer and he tells her that when the snake bites the person starts turning blue and dies slowly. Pragya is mesmerized by Abhi and abhi asks her why is she smiling. She says he saved her and he says that he was just paying her off and he knows she is staring him so that he can fall in love with her but he only loves his Fuggi. Pragya says she is happy with him loving Fuggi and he asks what does she mean. She says where there is love there is no place for meanings.

