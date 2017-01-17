Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi takes 7-year leap. Dev becomes casanova, Sonakshi is a mother

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has taken a svene-year leap after its lead pair Dev and Sonakshi separated. They will now have a daughter named Suhana. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has taken a svene-year leap after its lead pair Dev and Sonakshi separated. They will now have a daughter named Suhana.

Fans saw the much-in-love couple Dev and Sonakshi, played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, part ways in the latest track of Sony’s romantic drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Taking cue from there, the show is gearing up for a seven-year leap. While Dev and Sonakshi will be seen in new avatars, the drama will also see entry of some new characters.

Here are the five things to expect from the show in the coming days:

Dev turns into a casanova, with leather jackets

Howsoever difficult fans may find it to believe, but the brooding, ambitious and reticent Dev Dixit will turn into a playboy. With glares on and leather jackets replacing power suits, Dev will be seen zooming around the city on a bike, with a girl by his side. That’s certainly a big leap!

Watch | Dev’s new look in Kuch rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Sonakshi is now a responsible mother, wearing skirts and spectacles

Dr Sonakshi Bose is no more her cheerful self. After separating from her husband, Sonakshi will immerse herself into work. Her world will now revolve around her six-year-old daughter, Suhana. For her look, Erica has let go of the long locks and will be seen sporting spectacles. Before the leap, she was seen mostly in long kurtis. Now, she will be seen in tops and skirts, and solitaire earrings will replace danglers.

Watch | Sonakshi’s new look in Kuch rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Dev is unaware about his daughter

Dev doesn’t know that Sonakshi was pregnant when they separated and Sonakshi raised Suhana on her own. Post the leap, Dev will get to know about his daughter and she might become the reason of their reunion.

Watch | New Promo Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Ishwari goes into depression

The third wheel of Dev-Sonakshi story, his mother Ishwari will now suffer depression and isolate herself in the house. Her daughter Neha will be seen married again after her separation from her first husband Ranveer.

Radha Rani rules Ishwari Niwas

The money-minded Radha Rani (played by Alka Mogha) will live her dream of ruling over Ishwari Niwas. She will be seen wearing heavy jewellery and expensive sarees.

Shaheer took to Twitter to express excitement about the leap. The actor, thanking his fans for their support, wrote, “Thank you guys for your love and support. #DevAkshiKeNayeRang.”

Thank you for ur love and support guys keep watching 😙 #DevAkshiKeNayeRang — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 16, 2017

The leap has generated mixed reactions from the fans. While many are slamming the makers for the change in the story, some are hopeful that the upcoming change will make the show better.

