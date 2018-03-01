Happy Birthday Krystle D’souza: Interesting facts about this green-eyed young star

Happy Birtyhday Krsytle D’Souza Happy Birtyhday Krsytle D’Souza

Rapunzel like hair, green eyes and a svelte figure, Krystle D’souza looks like a dream in real life. Words always fall short when describing her beauty. And it gets all the more difficult when you talk about her work, for in a span of a decade, Krystle has managed to impress masses and critics alike with some really powerful performances.

Having started her career at the age of 17 with Balaji Telefilms’ Kahe Na Kahe, Krystle’s innocence and acting skills instantly brought her recognition. She followed it up with good work in shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Baat Humari Pakki Hai. But life took a U-turn when she grabbed the lead in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show presented the relationship of two sisters and while it’s a done and dusted storyline, Krystle and Nia Sharma, who played her younger sister, were loved for their on-screen portrayal of loving sisters. Added to that Krystle’s chemistry with Karan Tacker raised temperatures and they continue to be one of the most loved on-screen couples. Their reel life romance supposedly also paved way for a real-life relationship, as the couple is said to be dating for quite some time now.

Post Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle played a bahu, who pledged to educate her mother-in-law (Poonam Dhillon) in a bid to bring her respect in Ekk Nayi Pehchaan. After a break of about two years, she came back on television with Brahmarakshas. The show was inspired by popular horror film Jaani Dushman. Krystle recently returned to work playing the titular role in Belan Wali Bahu. The show might not have found too many takers but the actor’s experiment with comedy has been lauded.

Today, as Krystle turns 28, we bring to you some lesser known facts about her.

1. Well, acting was not her first love as Krystle was always keen on becoming an airhostess. It was just sheer luck that the actor stepped into the entertainment industry.

2. Unlike other actors, Krystle loves watching television and even remembers which show airs on which channel at what time slot.

3. While the actor enjoys shopping abroad and from various high-end brands, the Mumbaikar in her also makes her cherish street shopping.

4. The young star always turns out stylishly dressed as she enjoys fashion. During a recent interview, she had shared how she loves winter clothes and wished Mumbai had a weather to don them.

5. Krystle also loves splurging on bags and has quite a few in her wardrobe that must have cost her a bomb.

6. While looking at her, you might assume that she is always on a strict diet, but in reality, Krystle enjoys gorging on yummy food. She is also a fan of junk food.

7. The young actor is addicted to her phone and is also an avid social media user. And like all young girls, she also loves clicking selfies on her phone.

8. The star loves taking a break and traveling to Goa whenever she has time. She considers it as her stressbuster.

9. The complete Mumma’s girl, Krystle is fondly called Bubbly by her mother. She also loves it when people call her Kitu.

10. Krystle has a very interesting match and mismatch with her character Roopa in her current show Belan Wali Bahu. Just like Roopa, she too is very goofy and clumsy in real life. As for a difference, Krystle finds wearing sarees quite uncomfortable and never opts for it in her usual day.

Happy Birthday, Krystle!

